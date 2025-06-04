Argument preceded deadly Union Street stabbing; accused says he was cut by victim

Manchester police at the scene of of stabbing death on May 27, 2025. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Derek “Brooklyn” Jones, the 60-year-old man found dead last week in a Union Street apartment building, was stabbed at least a dozen times with the knife left behind, lodged in his ribcage, according to court documents.

Ramadhani Idrisa Kiki, 38, of 181 Loudon St., Concord, is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Jones. He was found dead the morning of May 27, 2025, in the doorway of his third-floor apartment at 434 Union St.

A resident called 911 that day at 7:43 a.m. asking police to check on the condition of “Brooklyn” who lives in apartment 303. The caller said Brooklyn was punching walls and yelling and that someone was trying to calm him down and that it “sounded very bad.” Other people also called 911 saying a man was in the common hallways trying to get into other apartments. That man, callers said, had blood on him and was saying he just murdered someone.

When officers arrived, Kiki was outside at the corner of Union and Merrimack streets, his hands covered in blood and dressed only in dark-colored boxers. He told them he had just murdered someone. He was detained and handcuffed as other officers entered the 434 Union St. building. Kiki had blood on his back and cuts to his right hand. His left leg was bleeding and swollen.

Kiki told an officer that the guy “had his sister” and that she screamed. When she screamed, he said he already had the knife. He also said someone had kidnapped his sister and held her hostage for 13 years. He also told the officer that “he pulled a knife and look how many times he cut me.”

Kiki was transported to the Elliot hospital, in the company of officers, for treatment. Investigators attempted to speak with him at the hospital but he was incoherent, Pittman wrote.

Police found Jones dead, the knife still in his chest, lying on his back the doorway to apartment 303. He had suffered multiple stab wounds. Assistant Deputy Medical Examiner Meagan Paris examined Jones’ body on scene and noted a total of four stab wounds to Jones’ torso and a laceration to his left palm area. The knife was located in his left ribcage penetrating his body with only the handle visible. When Paris examined Jones’ back, she noted about eight additional stab wounds. She suspected an additional stab wound to the victim’s head.

A resident of a third-floor apartment, who was the first to call 911, told police about 6 a.m. she heard yelling and an argument between two men, one she knew as “Brooklyn.” The argument had to do with a girlfriend, she said.

“Why would you sleep with her and why did you do this to her?” she said she heard one man say. She walked to the door of apartment 303 and saw two men yelling at each other. She told them she would call the police. One of the men, who she did not know, told her to call them.

She noted a heavy scent of alcohol on them. She returned to her apartment but didn’t call 911 until much later. About five minutes after she finally called 911 at 7:43 a.m., she said she heard Kiki banging on doors throughout the hallway and heard him go out the emergency exit.

When detectives reinterviewed her, she recalled hearing Brooklyn yelling, “Stop” and “ow.”

Another witness was out on her porch smoking and drinking coffee when, she told police, she saw a man come out of nowhere – from the rear of 434 Union Street – screaming that he had killed someone, saying something about his sister and that this “is the United States of America.”

She said the man had an African accent and she has difficulty understanding people with thick accents. The man was in his underwear and walking towards Pine Street, she said. When the sun hit him, she realized he was covered in blood. He then turned around and started walking back towards Union Street.

The woman said she has a camera on the rear of her building and using her cell phone, pulled up a video from the time frame for an officer to view. At 7:41 a.m., Kiki can be heard saying something about his sister and to call the police. At the beginning of it, Pittman wrote, it sounds like he’s saying “call 911, I just killed someone.”

Other residents told police between 7 and 7:30 a.m., they heard banging, a man yelling loudly and heard someone kicking doors in the upstairs apartments. One resident heard a man yelling something about “my sister” and saying “fuck everybody I’m not a pussy.”

Investigators also recovered video footage of the interior of the 434 Union St. building. It recorded a woman leaving apartment 303 at 7:35 a.m. She was carrying multiple plastic bags. Three minutes later, she returned and entered apartment 301. Kiki also was recorded leaving apartment 303 at 7:40 a.m.

The woman, identified by the initials J.C. in the affidavit, told police she slept in apartment 303 that night. She was there with Brooklyn from about 7:30 to 10 p.m. on May 26, 2025. Brooklyn, she said, was a friend of a friend she has known about three months.

She told investigators she went back out about 3:30 to 4 a.m. to get ice cream at the store. She didn’t end up getting the ice creams because she ran into one of Brooklyn’s friends who offered to walk with her. She called him “E” – Kiki – who she described as about six feet tall and more muscular than skinny. She said they didn’t go to the store because they ran into a woman near the shelter who was freezing and offered to help her get warm. They walked back to Brooklyn’s where they gave the woman socks and sweatpants. J.C. believed it was 4:20 a.m. The woman left about 5:30 a.m.

J.C. said she then got into an argument with Brooklyn over “nonsense.” J.C. said she was being too loud after having a mixed drink “or two.” “E” then became involved in the argument, and J.C. heard a neighbor about 7:30 a.m. yell she was calling the cops. J.C. decided to leave and as she was going, “E” and Brooklyn began to argue. “E” was talking about his mother or something, and saying “how dare you” and the “little girl is twenty-three.”

Brooklyn was saying, “Just leave, leave, the cops are going to come.” She said when he was saying this “E” and Brooklyn were about three to four feet apart.

J.C. said when she first started to leave, “E” said, “Don’t go, don’t go” to her. When she asked why, he said something she could not understand and she left. After leaving, she heard someone yell “Ahh” describing the yell as a “cry of frustration”.

When asked, J.C. estimated she argued with Brooklyn for about an hour, and “E” and Brooklyn argued for another hour. The arguments were only verbal, she said, and never became physical

Asked why the two men argued, J.C. said “presumably” Brooklyn owed “E” money for drugs. She and Brooklyn argued about housing, she said.

J.C. also told detectives that she believed “E” wanted to hook up Brooklyn with his mother but mentioned his sister, who is 23 years old. J.C. didn’t know how the conversation transitioned from his mother to his sister.

Investigators asked her what she thought happened. J.C. said it was probably a fight and, if it were, then Brooklyn’s ‘frail body was probably injured,” Pittman wrote. She described Brooklyn as very skinny and having a cane, and that he may have a back and hip issue.

She said Kiki was more fit than Brooklyn and that she left the apartment because she was frightened by the altercation between the two men.

After police told her Brooklyn was deceased, she became emotional. She recalled “E” telling Brooklyn, “I should kill you right now” and that it had something to do with his sister. J.C. stated that she attempted to calm the situation down, and Brooklyn said it’s alright and went back into his bedroom. J.C. stated that she said to them “hey, hey, Let’s not be hostile” and she left shortly after.

On Monday, June 2, 2025, District Court Judge Kimberly A. Chabot issued an adult order of commitment, which typically is for a person to be admitted involuntarily to a psychiatric facility because they are a danger to themselves or others.

Kiki is being held without bail.

The charge against Ramadhani Idrisa Kiki is only an allegation, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.