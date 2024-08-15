Assistant Superintendent announces impending retirement

Forrest Ransdell on Aug. 8, 2022. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER – Longtime Manchester School District administrator Forrest Ransdell has announced he will retire at the end of the coming school year.

Ransdell, who currently serves as the District’s Assistant Superintendent for Operations, first came to Manchester in 2006. Since that time, he has served in a variety of capacities, including high school assistant principal, middle and elementary school principal, network director, acting director of human resources, and, ultimately, assistant superintendent. The Board of School Committee accepted his retirement, effective June 30, 2025, at Monday night’s meeting.

“I’ve appreciated my years here in Manchester, but after careful consideration I have made the decision to retire at the end of this school year,” Ransdell said. “I look forward to continuing the important work of our District in support of our students, staff and families.”

Ransdell was promoted to assistant superintendent in August 2022, replacing now-Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel Gillis.

“Mr. Ransdell has served our District for nearly 20 years, and has had the unique experience of working at all levels,” Chmiel Gills said. “This experience has made him a valuable asset and resource. We are fortunate he has chosen to serve our community for so many years. It will be a bittersweet goodbye when he departs at the end of this school year, but we wish him the best.”

Chmiel Gillis said that the position has been posted. You can find it and all other available District jobs on our website at https://www.mansd.org/page/human-resources.