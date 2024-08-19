Aug. 20-22: Nighttime transformer ‘supermove’ from Portsmouth to Amherst

Bay Crane uses a “Jumper Bridge” to protect the Brown Avenue overpass of Cohas Brook. The temporary steel decks span the bridge structure so the load weight is supported on the ground ( not bearing on the bridge) preventing collapse during a July “supermove” of a transformer in July, File Photo/ Dan Splaine Photography

Rolling roadblocks and temporary road closures will impact road users along the route for several hours over two nights.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) has approved the route for Bay Crane Northeast LLC of Smithfield, RI to transport heavy equipment from the seaport in Portsmouth to Northern Boulevard in Amherst, NH.

Weather permitting, the supermove will begin at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, and is planned to park on NH 101 in Bedford at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. The move will continue Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 9 p..m with the intention of arriving at the destination at 4 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

The hauling equipment and load, a condenser for an Eversource power transfer station, is 277 feet long and weighs 1,000,000 pounds. On Tuesday night the equipment will travel on NH 33, NH 108, NH 101 and I-293. On Wednesday night the equipment will travel on NH 101, NH 122, and NH 101A. To ensure the safety of the traveling public, infrastructure, and equipment there will be several road closures along the route that may last for 30 minutes or more. The remainder of the route will require rolling roadblocks for the duration of the move.

Travelers are urged to seek alternate routes on both evenings.

Traffic control during the move will include yellow light escorts, NH State Police, a nighttime road closure under the Granite Street bridge in Manchester, and a daytime shoulder closure on NH 101.