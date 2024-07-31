August 1-4 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1st

Casey Roop performs Aug. 1 at Tortilla Flats in Merrimack.

Clint Lapointe / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Dave Clark / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Ralph Allen / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Joel Begin / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

D-Comp / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Casey Roop / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Chris Gardner / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Chris Lester / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm

Pat Foley / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Halley Neal / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

Johnny Angel / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm

Travis Rollo / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm

Jimmy’s Right / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Roc n Ron / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Twin Flame / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2nd

Hank Osborne performs Aug. 2 at Backyard Brewery.

Open Mic Night with Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Taylor Burnett / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

M & D / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Andrea Paquin / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Dani Sven / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Hank Osborne / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Stephen DeCuire / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Blue Matter / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Jamie Hughes Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Mostly ’90s / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Worm, Wargraves, Gagger, Street Trash / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Nick Casey / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3rd

Rockin’ Daddios perform Aug. 3 at the Belknap County Fair.

Rockin’ Daddios / Belknap County Fair (Belmont) / 11am and 1pm (fair admission)

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Dalton Sayball / Executive Health Club (Manchester) / 4pm

Michaela Horan / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Chris Cavanaugh / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Baza Blues / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Frontwoods / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Bella Perrotta / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Slow Burn / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Ken Budka / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

93 North / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Wildside / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Workin’ Stiffs / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Bobcat / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Eagle In The Attic / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4th

Catch Brooks Young Aug. 4 at Stella Blu in Nashua.

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Brooks Young / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Andrea Paquin / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

603’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

John Chouinard / CR’s (Hampton) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Pete Peterson / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Rockin’ Daddios / Music in the Park (Ogunquit) / 5:30pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2nd

REMAIN IN LIGHT / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Jerry Harrison is the keyboardist and guitar player for the legendary band Talking Heads. He is a member of the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, and the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2021. Adrian Belew was the long-time lead singer and guitarist for legendary prog rock giants King Crimson. Adrian has also recorded with, performed alongside, and toured with Bowie, Zappa, Talking Heads, Nine Inch Nails, Tori Amos, Paul Simon, Cyndi Lauper, and more. Adrian and Jerry, with their all-star backing band, bring you powerhouse renditions of Talking Heads classics like “Once In A Lifetime”, “Psycho Killer”, “Take Me To The River”, and selections from their respective solo careers. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

ZACH NUGENT’S DEAD SET / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

It usually only takes one show to understand why Zach Nugent is one of the most sought-after guitarists in the live music scene. Since touring as de facto Garcia expert with Melvin Seals & JGB, he continues to build his dedicated following, putting together and leading multifaceted groups for special runs and festival appearances. Never one to shy away from new and challenging ideas, his performances promise intensity and beauty in the delivery of the music that he’s built a reputation with. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3rd

33 1/3 LIVE’S KILLER QUEEN EXPERIENCE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

33 1/3 LIVE’s most recent endeavor is also their most ambitious: 33 1/3 LIVE’s Killer Queen Experience faithfully recreates Queen’s studio recordings live on stage, including all the vocal harmonies that made the records so amazing! Not satisfied with just playing the “hits” however, 33 1/3 LIVE’s Killer Queen Experience also plays Queen’s quintessential album, A Night At The Opera, in its entirety, featuring tracks like You’re My Best Friend, Love of My Life, The Prophet’s Song, and, of course, the operatic masterpiece, Bohemian Rhapsody. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4th

DEBBY LARKIN & JEFF STOUT / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

This husband-and-wife team and their band have been performing together for many years. This will be apparent as you enjoy listening to them and let yourself be entertained by their exciting performances full of energy, talent and instinctual interaction. These artists perform together with incredible dynamics, clever interplay, natural arrangements and mutual enjoyment in entertaining their audience with great sensitivity and passion. https://www.starkpark.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

NUNSENSE JAMBOREE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / August 9-11 – DIRECT/x

Cheered by audiences and critics alike as funny and fast-paced, this hilarious hoedown is Nunsense fun with a Laugh-In/Hee-Haw/Grand Ole Opry slant. In the first Nunsense, a wacky nun known as Sister Mary Amnesia regained her memory and recalled that she always wanted to be a country singer. In Nunsense II, her dream became one step closer to reality when Reverend Mother landed a recording contract for her. In this show, Nunsense Jamboree, Sister Amnesia’s dream is realized as she headlines a brand-new show promoting her debut album, “I Could’ve Gone to Nashville”. You do NOT need to have seen previous Nunsense shows to understand and enjoy this fun-filled musical comedy! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

MANCHESTER INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / August 9 & 10 – DIRECT/x

Bringing the magic of movies to downtown Manchester. www.palacetheatre.org/film or (603)668-5588

