August 1-4 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, AUGUST 1st
- Clint Lapointe / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Dave Clark / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Ralph Allen / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Joel Begin / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm
- D-Comp / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Casey Roop / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Chris Gardner / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Chris Lester / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm
- Jordan Quinn / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm
- Pat Foley / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Halley Neal / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm
- Sean Coleman / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm
- Johnny Angel / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm
- Travis Rollo / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm
- Jimmy’s Right / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Roc n Ron / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
- Twin Flame / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2nd
- Open Mic Night with Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Taylor Burnett / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- M & D / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Peter Pappas / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Andrea Paquin / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Dani Sven / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Hank Osborne / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Stephen DeCuire / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm
- Blue Matter / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Jamie Hughes Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Mostly ’90s / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Worm, Wargraves, Gagger, Street Trash / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
- Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Nick Casey / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3rd
- Rockin’ Daddios / Belknap County Fair (Belmont) / 11am and 1pm (fair admission)
- Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Dalton Sayball / Executive Health Club (Manchester) / 4pm
- Michaela Horan / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Baza Blues / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Frontwoods / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Bella Perrotta / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Slow Burn / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ken Budka / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- 93 North / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Wildside / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Workin’ Stiffs / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm
- Bobcat / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Eagle In The Attic / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 4th
- Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Brooks Young / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm
- Andrea Paquin / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
- 603’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- John Chouinard / CR’s (Hampton) / 4pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm
- Pete Peterson / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Rockin’ Daddios / Music in the Park (Ogunquit) / 5:30pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2nd
REMAIN IN LIGHT / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Jerry Harrison is the keyboardist and guitar player for the legendary band Talking Heads. He is a member of the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, and the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2021. Adrian Belew was the long-time lead singer and guitarist for legendary prog rock giants King Crimson. Adrian has also recorded with, performed alongside, and toured with Bowie, Zappa, Talking Heads, Nine Inch Nails, Tori Amos, Paul Simon, Cyndi Lauper, and more. Adrian and Jerry, with their all-star backing band, bring you powerhouse renditions of Talking Heads classics like “Once In A Lifetime”, “Psycho Killer”, “Take Me To The River”, and selections from their respective solo careers. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
ZACH NUGENT’S DEAD SET / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
It usually only takes one show to understand why Zach Nugent is one of the most sought-after guitarists in the live music scene. Since touring as de facto Garcia expert with Melvin Seals & JGB, he continues to build his dedicated following, putting together and leading multifaceted groups for special runs and festival appearances. Never one to shy away from new and challenging ideas, his performances promise intensity and beauty in the delivery of the music that he’s built a reputation with. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3rd
33 1/3 LIVE’S KILLER QUEEN EXPERIENCE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
33 1/3 LIVE’s most recent endeavor is also their most ambitious: 33 1/3 LIVE’s Killer Queen Experience faithfully recreates Queen’s studio recordings live on stage, including all the vocal harmonies that made the records so amazing! Not satisfied with just playing the “hits” however, 33 1/3 LIVE’s Killer Queen Experience also plays Queen’s quintessential album, A Night At The Opera, in its entirety, featuring tracks like You’re My Best Friend, Love of My Life, The Prophet’s Song, and, of course, the operatic masterpiece, Bohemian Rhapsody. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
SUNDAY, AUGUST 4th
DEBBY LARKIN & JEFF STOUT / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT
This husband-and-wife team and their band have been performing together for many years. This will be apparent as you enjoy listening to them and let yourself be entertained by their exciting performances full of energy, talent and instinctual interaction. These artists perform together with incredible dynamics, clever interplay, natural arrangements and mutual enjoyment in entertaining their audience with great sensitivity and passion. https://www.starkpark.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
NUNSENSE JAMBOREE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / August 9-11 – DIRECT/x
Cheered by audiences and critics alike as funny and fast-paced, this hilarious hoedown is Nunsense fun with a Laugh-In/Hee-Haw/Grand Ole Opry slant. In the first Nunsense, a wacky nun known as Sister Mary Amnesia regained her memory and recalled that she always wanted to be a country singer. In Nunsense II, her dream became one step closer to reality when Reverend Mother landed a recording contract for her. In this show, Nunsense Jamboree, Sister Amnesia’s dream is realized as she headlines a brand-new show promoting her debut album, “I Could’ve Gone to Nashville”. You do NOT need to have seen previous Nunsense shows to understand and enjoy this fun-filled musical comedy! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
MANCHESTER INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / August 9 & 10 – DIRECT/x
Bringing the magic of movies to downtown Manchester. www.palacetheatre.org/film or (603)668-5588
Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!