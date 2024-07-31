The Weekender, Aug. 1-4: Hot Air Balloon Rally, Pic ‘n the Park and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Welcome to August! It feels like summer is somehow coming to an end but there’s still plenty of activities to enjoy what’s left. Check out the mix below.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Looking for live music and entertainment? Check out our Weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

August 2 – 4

42nd Annual Hot Air Balloon Rally, Pittsfield NH – Suncook Valley Rotary is hosting their 42nd Annual Hot Air Balloon Rally this weekend! This is a FREE event to attend with plenty of activities for the whole family. Balloons arrive Friday night which a whole weekend full of fun to follow, check out the schedule here plus more info.

August 2

Pic ‘n the Park, Nashua NH – The City of Nashua is hosting a Pic in the Park this Friday at the Greeley Park Band Shell starting at dusk. The movie this year is The Marvels and is FREE for all to watch.

August 3

Touch a Truck, Hooksett NH – The Friends of the Hooksett Library are hosting a Touch a Truck event to celebrate the end of Summer reading. Families will be able to explore all different types of vehicles for free and is an open event to all!

Passport to India, Nashua NH – The Nashua Public Library and India Association of New Hampshire are hosting a Passport to India starting at 2PM. This event will allow you to experience India’s vibrant flavors and culture with sampling of free food and participating in fun cultural activities.

Sundance Film Festival: The Short Films, Jaffrey NH – The Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour is a 110 minute program curated from the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. Check here for more information and to buy your tickets.

Planning Ahead?

Aug. 9-10: Manchester International Film Fest, Manchester, NH

Aug 17: We Are One Festival, Manchester, NH

August 24: Monster Hunt, Manchester NH

October 2: Legends, Ghosts & Graves Tour, Portsmouth NH

October 12: NH PoutineFest 2024, Merrimack NH