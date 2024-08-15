August 15-18 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NHentertainment report

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, AUGUST 15th
- Dave Zangri / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Charlie Chronopoulos / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm
- D-Comp / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Dalton Sayball / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm
- Dani Sven / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm
- Doug Thompson / T-Bones (Salem) / 6pm
- John Chouinard / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm
- Jack Plante / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm
- Kat Ivy / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Stephen DeCuire / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Steve Haidaichuk / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- 21st & 1st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Redemption Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
- Sage Francis, Akrobatik, and more / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
FRIDAY, AUGUST 16th
- Sean Coleman / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Ralph Allen / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Jimmy’s Right Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Keith Crocker / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Peter Pappas / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Freddie Catalfo / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Temple Mountain / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- The Regular Gents / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Justin Berthune / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Kitchen Party / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Off The Record / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Dave Zangri / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Bigfut / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Dustin Martin / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 17th
- Lucas Gallo / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Jordan Quinn / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Andy Laliotis / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Justin Bethune / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Patrick Synan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- T.M.F.I. / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Danny McCarthy / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Sam Hammerman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Eddie Sands / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Richard Wallace / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ken Budka / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Tim Barry, Lenny Lashley, Matt Charette / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 7pm – ADMISSION
- Swipe Right Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- The Mason Brothers / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Two Drink Minimum / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm
- The Whole Loaf, Alana Corvete / Midnight Creatives (Nashua) / 8pm – ADMISSION
- High-Fi-Dub / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 18th
- Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Joe McDonald / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm
- Chuck n John / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- Lilly Innella / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm
- Tim Kierstead / Muphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm
- Peter Pappas / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Two Towns / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 15th
SPAFFORD / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Spafford is known for their astonishing improvisational ability and off-the-cuff extended jams. Each Spafford show is a sonic pilgrimage, the journey of a team of musicians so in tune with each other that a single note communicates intent and purpose. Spafford is amongst the most creative and hard-traveling bands on the contemporary jam scene, performing countless sold-out headline dates. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
FRANK SANTOS JR. – HYPNOTIST COMEDY SHOW / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
An unforgettable evening of R-rated comic hypnosis with hypnotist Frank Santos. Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Frank makes them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more. This is a performance where the audience becomes the show. Frank’s performance has limitless variations and can please every appetite. www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
FRIDAY, AUGUST 16th
GRATEFUL DEAD ALL STARS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
An All-Star Tribute to America’s Favorite Jam Band. Sit back or dance to the best of the Grateful Dead, performed by veteran players from some of the most established Dead Tribute Acts in the Northeast. The CT. Grateful Dead All Stars perform classic Dead tunes as well as Hidden Jems. Weaving and Jamming, Rocking and Rolling, from St. Stephen to Truckin’, from Scarlet to Estimated. These are generational anthems that leave the audience exhilarated. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
1964 – THE TRIBUTE / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
For over 40 years, “1964” has thrilled audiences with what is considered to be the most authentic and endearing tribute to The Beatles. This has been accomplished by a steady and consistent cast of talented professional musicians, who painstakingly recreate the look, feel and note for note sound of an actual LIVE Beatles performance. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
SATURDAY, AUGUST 17th
SWING DANCE NIGHT / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 6:30pm – DIRECT/x
Dance the night away, or just come for your listening pleasure and enjoy the exciting sounds of the 19-piece New Hampshire Jazz Orchestra. Experience authentic selections from the great swing music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie and more from the incredible ‘Great American Songbook’ performed by one of today’s best big bands in the land! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
DUELING PIANOS of NH / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. It’s a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
SUNDAY, AUGUST 18th
HOT SKILLET CLUB / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT
Hot vintage jazz with a western swing flavor. Three voices, guitar, bass and fiddle. https://www.starkpark.com
BO BICE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Bo Bice entered the musical arena with his epic run on American Idol and ranked as runner-up to Carrie Underwood in 2005. As a rising star Bo received many musical awards throughout his 25-year career and eventually was inducted to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Making his mark in pop culture with three Gold Albums, Bo was also featured in numerous commercials and appearing on various late night talk shows and tv series. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!