August 15-18 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NHentertainment report

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)



Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15th

Sage Francis gets down with his bad self Aug. 16 at The Shaskeen.

Dave Zangri / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

D-Comp / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Dalton Sayball / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm

Dani Sven / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / T-Bones (Salem) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Jack Plante / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm

Kat Ivy / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Stephen DeCuire / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Steve Haidaichuk / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

21 st & 1 st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

& 1 / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm Redemption Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Sage Francis, Akrobatik, and more / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16th

Tyler Levs performs Aug. 17 at San Francisco Kitchen in Nashua.

Sean Coleman / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Ralph Allen / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jimmy’s Right Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Keith Crocker / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Freddie Catalfo / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Temple Mountain / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

The Regular Gents / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Justin Berthune / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Kitchen Party / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Off The Record / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Dave Zangri / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Bigfut / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Dustin Martin / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17th

Two Drink Minimu Augl 17 at Casey Mcagees

Lucas Gallo / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Jordan Quinn / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Andy Laliotis / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Justin Bethune / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Patrick Synan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

T.M.F.I. / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Danny McCarthy / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Eddie Sands / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Richard Wallace / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Ken Budka / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Tim Barry, Lenny Lashley, Matt Charette / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 7pm – ADMISSION

Swipe Right Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

The Mason Brothers / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Two Drink Minimum / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

The Whole Loaf, Alana Corvete / Midnight Creatives (Nashua) / 8pm – ADMISSION

High-Fi-Dub / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18th

Nate Comp will be playing at Copper Door on Sun. August 19.

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Joe McDonald / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Chuck n John / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Lilly Innella / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Tim Kierstead / Muphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Peter Pappas / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Two Towns / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15th

SPAFFORD / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Spafford is known for their astonishing improvisational ability and off-the-cuff extended jams. Each Spafford show is a sonic pilgrimage, the journey of a team of musicians so in tune with each other that a single note communicates intent and purpose. Spafford is amongst the most creative and hard-traveling bands on the contemporary jam scene, performing countless sold-out headline dates. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

FRANK SANTOS JR. – HYPNOTIST COMEDY SHOW / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

An unforgettable evening of R-rated comic hypnosis with hypnotist Frank Santos. Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Frank makes them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more. This is a performance where the audience becomes the show. Frank’s performance has limitless variations and can please every appetite. www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16th

GRATEFUL DEAD ALL STARS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

An All-Star Tribute to America’s Favorite Jam Band. Sit back or dance to the best of the Grateful Dead, performed by veteran players from some of the most established Dead Tribute Acts in the Northeast. The CT. Grateful Dead All Stars perform classic Dead tunes as well as Hidden Jems. Weaving and Jamming, Rocking and Rolling, from St. Stephen to Truckin’, from Scarlet to Estimated. These are generational anthems that leave the audience exhilarated. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

1964 – THE TRIBUTE / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

For over 40 years, “1964” has thrilled audiences with what is considered to be the most authentic and endearing tribute to The Beatles. This has been accomplished by a steady and consistent cast of talented professional musicians, who painstakingly recreate the look, feel and note for note sound of an actual LIVE Beatles performance. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17th

SWING DANCE NIGHT / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 6:30pm – DIRECT/x

Dance the night away, or just come for your listening pleasure and enjoy the exciting sounds of the 19-piece New Hampshire Jazz Orchestra. Experience authentic selections from the great swing music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie and more from the incredible ‘Great American Songbook’ performed by one of today’s best big bands in the land! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

DUELING PIANOS of NH / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. It’s a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18th

HOT SKILLET CLUB / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

Hot vintage jazz with a western swing flavor. Three voices, guitar, bass and fiddle. https://www.starkpark.com

BO BICE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Bo Bice entered the musical arena with his epic run on American Idol and ranked as runner-up to Carrie Underwood in 2005. As a rising star Bo received many musical awards throughout his 25-year career and eventually was inducted to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. Making his mark in pop culture with three Gold Albums, Bo was also featured in numerous commercials and appearing on various late night talk shows and tv series. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!