The Weekender, August 16-18: Mahrajan, Car Show, Summerfest, and more

MANCHESTER, NH – It thankfully looks like a beautiful weekend! Make sure to get out of the house and celebrate what’s left of Summer.

Don’t see what you’re looking for below? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Looking for live music and entertainment? Check out our Weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

August 16 – 18

Mahrajan 2024, Manchester NH – Mahrajan: The Middle Eastern Food Festival is back at Our Lady of the Cedars Church this weekend. Check out the hours here to eat all of your favorite Lebanese food.

Aug 17-18

71st Greeley Park Art Show, Nashua, NH – Each year, the Nashua Area Artists’ Association hosts this time honored tradition for both artists and visitors alike. Artists from the New England area come to this landmark downtown Nashua park and set up their artist stand/booth to display their work to thousands of visitors over the two-day event, which starts 10 a.m. Saturday. More info here.

August 17

We Are One Festival, Manchester NH – The Annual We Are One Festival will be hosted at Veterans Memorial Park from 11AM until 6PM. This is a music and culture festival that brings together the Latino and African centered cultures to celebrate the ancestry and heritage.

3rd Annual Car Show, Deerfield NH – Southern New Hampshire Snow Slickers is hosting their 3rd Annual Car Show at the Deerfield Fairgrounds. Check out the cars and the vintage snowmobile show. This event starts at 8AM and goes until 2PM.

Summerfest at the Brewery, Merrimack NH – The Merrimack Biergarten is having the ultimate Summer bash. This is your chance to wear your Hawaiian shirt to have a day full of live music, delicious food, and beer. Purchase your tickets here and get more info.

August 18

Keep F-ing Going Walkathon!, Manchester NH – To Share Brewing Company, Ink4Pink and New Hampshire Brewers Association are hosting a Walkathon to support Jenni and her fight against Breast Cancer. All funds raised will go towards her medical expenses with the rest going to support Ink4Pink. There’s still time to help raise money through this link and check here for more information.

Planning Ahead?

August 24: Monster Hunt, Manchester NH

August 24: Gate City Brewfest, Nashua NH

October 2: Legends, Ghosts & Graves Tour, Portsmouth NH

October 12: NH PoutineFest 2024, Merrimack NH