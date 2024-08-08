August 8-11 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, AUGUST 8th
- Jonny Friday / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Ralph Allen / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Jack Ancora / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm
- J-Lo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Brooks Young / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Casey Roop / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm
- Chris Lester / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm
- Chris Perkins / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Chris Taylor / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm
- Joe Winslow / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Patrick Synan / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm
- Sam Hammerman / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm
- Stephen DeCuire / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm
- Taylor Hughes / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Lewis Goodwin Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Wolf & Honey / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
FRIDAY, AUGUST 9th
- Jack Plante / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Dalton Sayball / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Jordan Quinn / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Kitchen Party / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Mikey G / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Dan Fallon / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Dave Zangri / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jessica Olson / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Roberto Morbioli / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- 21st & 1st / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- All That 90’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Dancing Madly Backwards / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 10th
- Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Liz Ridgely / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Carl Chloros / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Jack Plante / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ian Archibold / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Roc n Ron / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Bella Perrotta / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Scott King / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Mike G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Radio Daze / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Mica’s Groove Train / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Small Town Stranded / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Jenni Lynn Duo / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm
- Katrina Gustafson / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Lisa Marie & All Shook Up / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Bobcat / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Hell on Heels / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 11th
- Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Joanie Cicatelli / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm
- Stephen DeCuire / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- Joe Winslow / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
- Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm
- Freddie Catalfo / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Johnny Angel / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changesor to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 8th
THE IRON MAIDENS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Formed in 2001, The Iron Maidens have quickly established themselves as one of southern California’s most popular tribute acts and are rapidly gaining international recognition. The band boasts beauty as well as excellent musicianship, lively stage presence, and a remarkable stage show with theatrical scenes interspersed throughout. The Iron Maidens cover Iron Maiden material from all eras of the band’s career, encompassing the band’s biggest hits as well as fan favorites. The stage show includes appearances by Maiden mascot Eddie, the grim reaper, the devil and more. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
A Tribute to Whitney Houston. Be stunned by the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids. With the accompaniment of a live band, backing vocalists and choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
THE BEACH BUMS – BEACH BOYS TRIBUTE / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
The Beach Bums: The Ultimate Beach Boys Tribute! This fun, high energy tribute band performs with spot on accuracy in vocals and performance. You’ll enjoy singing along to the classics you know and love including: Surfin’ USA; Wipeout; Good Vibrations; Fun, Fun, Fun; California Girls; Barbara Ann; Help Me Rhonda, Beach Party, and so many more hits! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
THE EAGLES EXPERIENCE / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
The Eagles Experience will take you on a nostalgic ride through The Eagles greatest hits. Get ready to sing along to all of the classics including “Hotel California”, “Take It Easy”, “Desperado” and so many more. Get your tickets now for the ultimate Eagles Experience! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
CIRQUE de SOLEIL – OVO ON TOUR / SNHU Arena (Manchester) / August 8 & 9 – DIRECT/x
Touring circus company Cirque du Soleil’s OVO offers a nonstop, life-affirming, two-hour tribute to the infinitely diverse world of insects. This sensual, acrobatically dazzling show premiered in 2009 as the Montreal-based circus company’s 25th production since 1984. The cast for its premiere included 54 performing artists from 16 different countries. Created and directed by Deborah Colker, OVO (Portuguese for “egg”) contemplates insects in all their beauty, action and curiosity. Brazilian composer Berna Ceppas transforms their flight, leaps, creeping and crawling into a samba-influenced choreographic spectacle augmented by the constant flutter and hum of real insect sounds. With well over a thousand performances to date, OVO long ago took flight as one of the Cirque’s most popular and rewarding extravaganzas. www.ticketmaster.com
FRIDAY, AUGUST 9th
NUNSENSE JAMBOREE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / August 9-11 – DIRECT/x
Cheered by audiences and critics alike as funny and fast-paced, this hilarious hoedown is Nunsense fun with a Laugh-In/Hee-Haw/Grand Ole Opry slant. In the first Nunsense, a wacky nun known as Sister Mary Amnesia regained her memory and recalled that she always wanted to be a country singer. In Nunsense II, her dream became one step closer to reality when Reverend Mother landed a recording contract for her. In this show, Nunsense Jamboree, Sister Amnesia’s dream is realized as she headlines a brand-new show promoting her debut album, “I Could’ve Gone to Nashville”. You do NOT need to have seen previous Nunsense shows to understand and enjoy this fun-filled musical comedy! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
MANCHESTER INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / August 9 & 10 – DIRECT/x
Bringing the magic of movies to downtown Manchester. www.palacetheatre.org/film or (603)668-5588
LENNY CLARKE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Lenny Clarke spent several years as the regular host of the open-mike nights at North Shore Comedy Club and has since traveled the world as a stand-up. His gifted comedic abilities captured the attention of the legendary Rodney Dangerfield who gave Lenny his first big break on TV, casting him on the HBO special “Nothin’ Goes Right,” in 1988. He and Dangerfield also worked together years later on Rodney’s movie, “Meet Wally Sparks.”www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
SATURDAY, AUGUST 10th
NIGHT OUT – THE FREE RANGE REVUE / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Get ready for a cosmic extravaganza like no other at Heavenly Bodies – a Zodiac Sign -inspired Show! Witness the stars align as our cast embodies the essence of each zodiac sign in a night of glamour, glitter, and celestial performances. Which sign will steal the show? Find out under the dazzling lights of the Free Range Revue-niverse! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
CHERRY CHERRY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Cherry Cherry is the Premier Neil Diamond Tribute! Neil Diamond’s music is timeless and ageless. His classic songs evoke memories that every crowd will enjoy. Steve Kelly will entertain audiences young and old alike. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
SUNDAY, AUGUST 11th
LOVE DOGS / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT
Take one red-hot horn section – we’re talkin’ alto, tenor, baritone saxes and trombone – down and dirty. Add liberal amounts of barrelhouse boogie-woogie piano and stinging Fender guitar. Pour over a funky and swinging rhythm section that Blues Review magazine called “the best in the business” and top it all off with a crazy and charismatic front man with one of the biggest blues voices around. Sound tasty? It’s a recipe for music and mayhem, for intensity and irreverence; it’s THE LOVE DOGS. https://www.starkpark.com
Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!