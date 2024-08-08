August 8-11 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8th

Jonny Friday will chase your blues away Thursday night at Cheers in Concord.

Jonny Friday / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Ralph Allen / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Chad Lamarsh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Jack Ancora / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

J-Lo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Brooks Young / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Casey Roop / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Chris Perkins / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Chris Taylor / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm

Joe Winslow / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Patrick Synan / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm

Stephen DeCuire / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm

Taylor Hughes / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Lewis Goodwin Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Wolf & Honey / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Catch Dalton Sayball at the Hill Bar & Grill on Friday night.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9th

Jack Plante / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Dalton Sayball / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jordan Quinn / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Kitchen Party / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Mikey G / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Dan Fallon / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Jessica Olson / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Roberto Morbioli / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

21 st & 1 st / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

& 1 / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm All That 90’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10th

Jenni Lynn Duo plays Casey Magee’s on Saturday.

Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Liz Ridgely / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Carl Chloros / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jack Plante / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Roc n Ron / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Bella Perrotta / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Scott King / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Mike G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Radio Daze / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Mica’s Groove Train / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Small Town Stranded / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Jenni Lynn Duo / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Katrina Gustafson / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Lisa Marie & All Shook Up / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Bobcat / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Hell on Heels / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11th

Stephen DeCuire plays Sunday at Stella Blue

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Joanie Cicatelli / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Stephen DeCuire / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Joe Winslow / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Freddie Catalfo / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Johnny Angel / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changesor to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8th

THE IRON MAIDENS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Formed in 2001, The Iron Maidens have quickly established themselves as one of southern California’s most popular tribute acts and are rapidly gaining international recognition. The band boasts beauty as well as excellent musicianship, lively stage presence, and a remarkable stage show with theatrical scenes interspersed throughout. The Iron Maidens cover Iron Maiden material from all eras of the band’s career, encompassing the band’s biggest hits as well as fan favorites. The stage show includes appearances by Maiden mascot Eddie, the grim reaper, the devil and more. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

A Tribute to Whitney Houston. Be stunned by the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids. With the accompaniment of a live band, backing vocalists and choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

THE BEACH BUMS – BEACH BOYS TRIBUTE / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The Beach Bums: The Ultimate Beach Boys Tribute! This fun, high energy tribute band performs with spot on accuracy in vocals and performance. You’ll enjoy singing along to the classics you know and love including: Surfin’ USA; Wipeout; Good Vibrations; Fun, Fun, Fun; California Girls; Barbara Ann; Help Me Rhonda, Beach Party, and so many more hits! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

THE EAGLES EXPERIENCE / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The Eagles Experience will take you on a nostalgic ride through The Eagles greatest hits. Get ready to sing along to all of the classics including “Hotel California”, “Take It Easy”, “Desperado” and so many more. Get your tickets now for the ultimate Eagles Experience! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

CIRQUE de SOLEIL – OVO ON TOUR / SNHU Arena (Manchester) / August 8 & 9 – DIRECT/x

Touring circus company Cirque du Soleil’s OVO offers a nonstop, life-affirming, two-hour tribute to the infinitely diverse world of insects. This sensual, acrobatically dazzling show premiered in 2009 as the Montreal-based circus company’s 25th production since 1984. The cast for its premiere included 54 performing artists from 16 different countries. Created and directed by Deborah Colker, OVO (Portuguese for “egg”) contemplates insects in all their beauty, action and curiosity. Brazilian composer Berna Ceppas transforms their flight, leaps, creeping and crawling into a samba-influenced choreographic spectacle augmented by the constant flutter and hum of real insect sounds. With well over a thousand performances to date, OVO long ago took flight as one of the Cirque’s most popular and rewarding extravaganzas. www.ticketmaster.com

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9th

NUNSENSE JAMBOREE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / August 9-11 – DIRECT/x

Cheered by audiences and critics alike as funny and fast-paced, this hilarious hoedown is Nunsense fun with a Laugh-In/Hee-Haw/Grand Ole Opry slant. In the first Nunsense, a wacky nun known as Sister Mary Amnesia regained her memory and recalled that she always wanted to be a country singer. In Nunsense II, her dream became one step closer to reality when Reverend Mother landed a recording contract for her. In this show, Nunsense Jamboree, Sister Amnesia’s dream is realized as she headlines a brand-new show promoting her debut album, “I Could’ve Gone to Nashville”. You do NOT need to have seen previous Nunsense shows to understand and enjoy this fun-filled musical comedy! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

MANCHESTER INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / August 9 & 10 – DIRECT/x

Bringing the magic of movies to downtown Manchester. www.palacetheatre.org/film or (603)668-5588

LENNY CLARKE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Lenny Clarke spent several years as the regular host of the open-mike nights at North Shore Comedy Club and has since traveled the world as a stand-up. His gifted comedic abilities captured the attention of the legendary Rodney Dangerfield who gave Lenny his first big break on TV, casting him on the HBO special “Nothin’ Goes Right,” in 1988. He and Dangerfield also worked together years later on Rodney’s movie, “Meet Wally Sparks.”www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10th

NIGHT OUT – THE FREE RANGE REVUE / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Get ready for a cosmic extravaganza like no other at Heavenly Bodies – a Zodiac Sign -inspired Show! Witness the stars align as our cast embodies the essence of each zodiac sign in a night of glamour, glitter, and celestial performances. Which sign will steal the show? Find out under the dazzling lights of the Free Range Revue-niverse! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

CHERRY CHERRY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Cherry Cherry is the Premier Neil Diamond Tribute! Neil Diamond’s music is timeless and ageless. His classic songs evoke memories that every crowd will enjoy. Steve Kelly will entertain audiences young and old alike. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11th

LOVE DOGS / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

Take one red-hot horn section – we’re talkin’ alto, tenor, baritone saxes and trombone – down and dirty. Add liberal amounts of barrelhouse boogie-woogie piano and stinging Fender guitar. Pour over a funky and swinging rhythm section that Blues Review magazine called “the best in the business” and top it all off with a crazy and charismatic front man with one of the biggest blues voices around. Sound tasty? It’s a recipe for music and mayhem, for intensity and irreverence; it’s THE LOVE DOGS. https://www.starkpark.com

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!