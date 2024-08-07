The Weekender: August 8 – 11: Antiques Show, Film Festival, Art in the Park + more

MANCHESTER, NH – It might be a rainy weekend, if you’re looking to get out of the house between the raindrops, check out the mix below.

Multi-Day Events

August 8 – 10

67th Annual New Hampshire Antiques Show, Manchester NH – The New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association is hosting their 67th Annual New Hampshire Antique Show at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown this weekend. There will be 59 professional antiques dealers exhibiting at the show. Check here for more information and you can purchase your tickets at the door!

August 9 – 10

Manchester International Film Festival, Manchester NH – The Palace Theatre and the Rex Theatre is hosting the Manchester International Film Festival this weekend at the Rex Theatre. Purchase your tickets here and check out the schedule of events.

August 8 – 11

Cirque du Soleil, Manchester NH – Cirque du Soleil: OVO is returning to Manchester at the SNHU Arena with an acrobatic production. This is a high energy show that you don’t want to miss. Check out the schedule and buy your tickets for the show that works best for you!

August 10

Art in the Park, Concord NH – Art in the Park with Penumbra will be at Rollins Park this Saturday from 10AM until 3PM. This will be an art themed Art in the Park with 65 local artists with paintings, pottery, jewelry and more! Dogs on a leash are more than welcome with food for purchase!

Family Yoga on the Plaza, Nashua NH – The Nashua Public Library is hosting family yoga in the plaza starting at 11AM and is welcome to families with children of all ages. No prior yoga experience is necessary for this event full of stretching and mindfulness.

August 11

Lost & Found Market, Portland ME – The Lost and Found Market will be hosted at the Italian Heritage Center Weddings and Events in Portland with free parking and a $4 entry fee. There will be over 36+ of New England’s top vintage purchases. Bring your reusable bags and dressing rooms will also be available. Make sure to plan ahead as different vendors take different forms of payment.

Planning Ahead?

Aug 17: We Are One Festival, Manchester, NH

August 24: Monster Hunt, Manchester NH

August 24: Gate City Brewfest, Nashua NH

October 2: Legends, Ghosts & Graves Tour, Portsmouth NH

October 12: NH PoutineFest 2024, Merrimack NH