Avelo adds new non-stop MHT flights to the Carolinas

Promotional photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) has announced that announced that Avelo Airlines will begin non-stop service to Wilmington, N.C. (ILM) and Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR)

The MHT-ILM route begins on April 3 and continues on Thursdays and Sundays. The MHT-MYR route begins on April 4, with service on Mondays and Fridays.

With the addition of these two routes, Avelo now operates non-stop routes out of MHT, following flights to Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU) Lakeland, FL (LAL), and the Concord-Padgett Regional Airport in Charlotte, NC (USA)

“It’s a great day of growth for Avelo in Boston / Manchester with new nonstop routes to Wilmington and Myrtle Beach,” said Avelo CEO Andrew Levy. “With four nonstop options, we continue to share Avelo’s low fares, travel-friendly convenience and industry-leading reliability with our Boston-area Customers. These new nonstop routes also make exploring the abundance of experiences New England has to offer a seamless journey for visitors.”

“We are pleased to welcome Avelo Airlines’ new nonstop destinations to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Wilmington, North Carolina,”said MHT Interim Director Tom Malafronte. “Myrtle Beach is a highly sought after route, so we are excited to bring this popular nonstop destination back to MHT. We are also excited to welcome a new Avelo nonstop flight to Wilmington, North Carolina. We appreciate the continued investment in MHT and New Hampshire and look forward to working with the Avelo team to make these new routes a success.”

Before ending its routes from the airport completely, Spirit Airlines also had non-stop routes from MHT to MYR.