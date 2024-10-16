Ayotte makes Manchester stop to emphasize small business

Tom Paul (left) and Kelly Ayotte on Oct. 16, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly Ayotte met with representatives of the Valley Street-based Associated Concrete Coatings to highlight her policies on small business.

Ayotte was joined in the visit by National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) – New Hampshire President Bruce Berke, with Berke stating his belief that Ayotte understood the needs of New Hampshire small business and would be a benefit to New Hampshire small business as governor and that her opponent, Democrat Joyce Craig, would not.

“The business community likes predictability when it comes to taxation in the state You have been solid on this issue, more than solid, you’ve been concrete.” he said to Ayotte, also making a pun on the visit’s location. “Your opponent has been somewhat porous.”

Ayotte recalled time helping her brother-in-law’s landscaping business and the difficulty she saw in running a small business, saying if governor she would do anything she could to limit or remove regulations that add burden to business without adding benefit to the public and listen to the concerns of local small business, something Associated Concrete Coatings President Tom Paul appreciated.

“I’ll always show up for our small businesses and I’m always happy to answer the questions our small businesses have,” said Ayotte. “My doors as governor will always be open to our small businesses.”

“I believe as governor, Kelly will leave us alone, so to speak,” said Paul. “I mean, that’s a broad term, but there’s a chance there will be some regulations on the book that might be able to be repealed while Joyce Craig going in would look at the regulations on the books and try to add to them.”

Ayotte also attacked Craig on the fact that she did not show up to NFIB’s gubernatorial forum in June, Craig’s stance on taxes and Craig’s tenure as mayor of Manchester. Here, Ayotte clarified that her attack advertisements on Craig that included Manchester were not attacks on Manchester.

She also noted that if elected, she would work with current Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais on issues such as bail reform, helping the city hire more police officers and arresting fentanyl dealers.

“Joyce Craig failed Manchester, not the other way around,” she said. “I believe Manchester’s best days are ahead of us.”