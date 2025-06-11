Ayotte signs universal Education Freedom Account bill, parental bill of rights

Gov. Kelly Ayotte signed House Bill 10 and Senate Bill 295 into law at the State House Tuesday. The bills broaden parental rights and expand the voucher-like education freedom account program, respectively. Photo by William Skipworth

CONCORD, NH – Gov. Kelly Ayotte signed two pieces of legislation Tuesday, one to extend the education freedom account program to all income levels and another to give families more control over their schools, delivering significant victories to “school choice” conservatives.

Flanked by children in a crowded council chamber room adjacent to her corner office in the State House Tuesday morning, Ayotte signed Senate Bill 295, which allows families of all income levels to access state funds for private and home schooling expenses, and House Bill 10, which enumerates a number of requirements for public schools to respond to parental demands.

“No one loves a child more than a parent, and making sure that parents have rights and can understand and know what’s happening in their classrooms when their children are in school is so, so important,” Ayotte said.

Republicans have hailed the two bills as instrumental to allowing parents the freedom to make choices for their children and avoid mandates from public school districts.

But LGBTQ+ advocates have denounced HB 10, which they say could require school employees to disclose information about a students’ gender identity or sexual orientation to their parents, even when the student asks the school employee not to. And Democrats and public school supporters say expanding education freedom account will take away state money that should be spent on public schools.

HB 10 lays out a number of requirements for public schools, as well as a list of rights that parents have to be informed about regarding what public schools are teaching and what their children are doing during the school day.

For instance, the bill lists the rights to opt a student out of sex education courses; choose not to participate in any non-academic survey; receive all educational records for their children within 10 days of asking; review instructional materials, and others. Many of those are already allowed under existing state law. The bill also requires school districts to adopt policies to encourage parental cooperation with teachers over homework, attendance, and discipline.

HB 10 also includes the right for parents to “inquire of the school or school personnel and promptly receive accurate, truthful, and complete disclosure regarding any and all matters related to their minor child, unless an immediate answer cannot be provided when the initial request is made.” That requirement does not apply to information brought to any counselor, school psychologist, school nurse, or other certified health care provider that is “reasonably expected to be privileged.”

The bill allows school staff to withhold information if they have “clear and convincing” evidence that disclosing it could lead to the child being abused by their parent. And it also allows parents to sue the school if they allege any part of the bill is being violated.

SB 295, meanwhile, removes income caps from the education freedom account program, which allows parents to access at least $4,182 per year in state funding to use toward nonpublic school education expenses. Currently, that program is limited to families making 350% of the federal poverty level or less — or $112,525 for a family of four.

SB 295 imposes a 10,000-student cap on the program in the first year of the expansion — the 2025-2026 school year — and would increase that cap by 25% per year if demand for the program hits at least 90% of the previous year’s cap. The EFA program had 5,321 students at the start of the 2024-2025 school year under the 350% federal poverty level cap, according to the Department of Education.

However, a group of “priority guideline” students would not be subject to that cap, according to the new law. That would include students already enrolled in an EFA program, siblings of students enrolled in the program, children with disabilities, and students in families making up to 350% of the federal poverty levels.

Both bill signings represent the culmination of years of work by conservatives. Efforts in previous years to lift income caps on education freedom accounts were voted down in the Senate, while House Republicans have spent four years attempting and failing to pass a parental bill of rights.

This story is republished with permission under NH Bulletin’s Creative Commons license.