Banking on community: 50 donated turkeys – and all the trimmings – on the way to families in need

MANCHESTER, NH – Making sure families have enough nutritious food is a year-round mission for the NH Food Bank. But especially this time of year, a time when food is the focus of family celebrations, the Food Bank relies on partners to help make connections and serve those who otherwise might be overlooked.

Diane Fitzpatrick, CEO of The Boys and Girls Club of Manchester, in partnership with M&T Bank, was on hand Monday to pack and then distribute 50 complete turkey dinners, including the roasting pan and all the trimmings. Joined by Mayor Jay Ruais, Tim Wade, Regional President, M&T Bank and Thomas Blonski, President & CEO, Catholic Charities New Hampshire, they were part of a larger group of volunteers from M&T Bank who took time out from work to get the food boxes filled and share in the mission of human kindness through connection.

A group of volunteers from M&T Bank were joined by community leaders, from left, Thomas Blonski, of Catholic Charities, Tim Wade of M&T Bank, Mayor Jay Ruais and Diane Fitzpatrick of the Boys & Girls Club.

“Historically we’ve been a connection to resources and every year we provide baskets to families,” Fitzpatrick said. “The list has grown and this year we had 190 families request assistance,” she said, adding that every family on the list will be helped.

According to Feeding America’s annual Map the Meal Gap study released in May 2024, an estimated 9.7% of all NH residents, including approximately 13.4% of NH children, were food insecure in 2022. Monday’s donation from M&T Bank will enable the New Hampshire Food Bank to distribute thanksgiving meals to families around the state in response to local need.

From left, Diane Fitzpatrick, Tom Blonski, Mayor Jay Ruais and Tim Wade, working together at the NH Food Bank. Photo/Carol Robidoux



