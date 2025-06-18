Be a Tendie Tourist: NH Fisher Cats present the 2025 Manchester Chicken Tender Passport

MANCHESTER, NH – Who’s ready to become a Tendie Tourist? The NH Fisher Cats are making it so easy with their 2025 Chicken Tender Passport.
Chicken Tender Passports are available at Delta Dental Stadium, participating restaurants, the Greater Manchester Chamber, and online! Grab your napkins, bring your appetite, and get ready to crunch your way through summer – one tender at a time. The promotion runs through July 27.
CLICK HERE to download your passport.
Event Details
- What: 2025 Manchester Chicken Tender Passport
- When: June 7 – July 27, 2025
- Where: Participating locations throughout Manchester, NH
- Puritan Backroom, 245 Hooksett Road
- Red Arrow Diner, 61 Lowell Street
- Goldenrod Drive In, 1681 Candia Road
- Shaskeen Pub, 909 Elm Street
- NH Fisher Cats, 1 Line Drive
- Pappy’s Pizza & Subs, 1531 Elm Street
- Shoppers Pub & Eatery, 18 Lake Avenue
- Stark Brewing Company, 500 North Commercial Street
- Why: Because chicken tenders deserve their moment in the spotlight.
For more information, click here or follow the NH Fisher Cats on social media @NHFisherCats.
Turn in your completed passports to the Greater Manchester Chamber, 54 Hanover Street, by July 26th, 2025 for your chance to win big! Passports can be dropped off Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
*Disclaimer: The Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) did not create or produce this map. We are sharing it purely for informational purposes and are not responsible for its content, accuracy, or updates.
Looking for Chicken Tender Swag?
Want to rep your love for tendies in style? Grab some some official Chicken Tender Swag – because crispy cravings deserve merch!