Be a Tendie Tourist: NH Fisher Cats present the 2025 Manchester Chicken Tender Passport

There are 8 suggested Chicken Tender hot spots on the passport, but room to try others too! The reality is, taste is subjective – but good chicken tenders are universal! The NH Fisher Cats want to hear about your favorite spots for tendies in Manchester!

MANCHESTER, NH – Who’s ready to become a Tendie Tourist? The NH Fisher Cats are making it so easy with their 2025 Chicken Tender Passport.

Chicken Tender Passports are available at Delta Dental Stadium, participating restaurants, the Greater Manchester Chamber, and online! Grab your napkins, bring your appetite, and get ready to crunch your way through summer – one tender at a time. The promotion runs through July 27.

For more information, click here or follow the NH Fisher Cats on social media @NHFisherCats.

Turn in your completed passports to the Greater Manchester Chamber, 54 Hanover Street, by July 26th, 2025 for your chance to win big! Passports can be dropped off Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

