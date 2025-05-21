Bedford police thwart computer scammer, intercept package in PA and return $17,500 to victim

Bedford NH Police HQ. File Photo



BEDFORD, NH – Bedford Police Department successfully returned $17,500 to an elderly resident after an investigation into a report of computer fraud.

On Friday, May 9, Bedford Police received a report from a resident who believed they had been the victim of a computer fraud scam.

An initial investigation determined that the victim, an 82-year-old resident, received an alert on their computer stating that it had a virus and that they needed to contact a support company. The victim was able to get in contact with a woman claiming to be from the support company, who told them there were child pornography files on the computer, and that a money transfer would need to be completed so that they would not suffer legal consequences.

The victim took out approximately $17,500 in cash and mailed the funds to an address in Harleysville, PA.

Bedford Police immediately got in contact with the UPS store in Bedford, which got in contact with the UPS location in Harleysville and alerted them of the package. Police also contacted the local police at the Lower Salford Township Police Department.

Through the combined efforts of Bedford and Lower Salford Township Police, the package was intercepted before it could be delivered.

The $17,500 was then sent back to Bedford, and police returned it to the victim.

Lower Salford Township Police are actively investigating this incident.

“This was a terrible incident in which an elderly resident was taken advantage of, and I am relieved that thanks to the quick thinking of our officers, this resident was able to get their money back,” said Bedford Chief Daniel Douidi. “I would like to recognize Officer Whitney Mansfield, whose instincts and immediate action ensured that the package could not be delivered. I would also like to thank the Lower Salford Township Police Department for their urgency in intercepting the package.”

Bedford Police would like to share the following tips about avoiding scams from the Federal Trade Commission:

Scammers pretend to be from an organization you know . They might use a real name, like the Social Security Administration, the IRS, or Medicare, or make up a name that sounds official. Some pretend to be from a business you know, like a utility company, a tech company, or even a charity asking for donations.

. They might use a real name, like the Social Security Administration, the IRS, or Medicare, or make up a name that sounds official. Some pretend to be from a business you know, like a utility company, a tech company, or even a charity asking for donations. Scammers say there’s a problem or prize. They might say you are in trouble with the government, that you owe money, that someone in your family had an emergency, or that there is a virus on your computer. Some scammers say there is a problem with one of your accounts and that you need to verify some information. Others will lie and say you won money in a lottery or sweepstakes, but have to pay a fee to get it. Scammers will often offer to do work for a specific amount, and then never follow up on the work.

They might say you are in trouble with the government, that you owe money, that someone in your family had an emergency, or that there is a virus on your computer. Some scammers say there is a problem with one of your accounts and that you need to verify some information. Others will lie and say you won money in a lottery or sweepstakes, but have to pay a fee to get it. Scammers will often offer to do work for a specific amount, and then never follow up on the work. Scammers pressure you to act immediately . They might tell you not to hang up, so you can’t check out their story. They might threaten to arrest you, sue you, take away your driver’s or business license, or deport you. They might say your computer is about to be corrupted.

. They might tell you not to hang up, so you can’t check out their story. They might threaten to arrest you, sue you, take away your driver’s or business license, or deport you. They might say your computer is about to be corrupted. Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way. They often insist that you pay by sending money through a money transfer company or by putting money on a gift card and then giving them the number on the back. Some will send you a check (that will later turn out to be fake), tell you to deposit it, and then send them money.

Residents who believe they have been the victim of a scam/fraud should contact the Bedford Police Department at 603-472-5113.