Biden drops out of presidential race

Joe Biden on Feb. 11, 2020. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

WASHINGTON – Incumbent U.S. President Joseph Biden announced on Sunday that he will not accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2024.

Biden officially clinched enough delegates to become the party’s nominee in March, following a primary victory here in New Hampshire where he was not listed on the ballot. However, he has faced calls to drop out of the race from allies following a recent poor debate appearance against challenger and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a letter making the announcement (see below), he thanked U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris for her support as well as the support of those who have worked on his behalf, detailing accomplishments during his term in office. Later on X, formerly known as Twitter, he fully endorsed Harris to replace him as the party’s candidate.

The Democratic Party will officially select a candidate at their convention in late August, although the selection could come in early August due to deadline laws for candidate selection in some states.

Locally, former Manchester Mayor and gubernatorial candidate Joyce Craig provided the statement regarding Biden’s decision. Manchester Ink Link will provide further statements from local officials on Biden’s decision as they become available.

“President Joe Biden has dedicated his life to the service of our country. His decision to no longer seek reelection demonstrates his selfless commitment to our nation and our democracy. President Biden’s legacy in New Hampshire will be defined by what he delivered for Granite Staters. When I served as Mayor of Manchester, President Biden’s administration awarded Manchester a $44 million Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant to develop our innovative bio-manufacturing industry and create 7,000 family-sustaining jobs. Now, southern New Hampshire has been federally designated as a tech-hub bringing in another $44 million that will create even more opportunities for Granite Staters. These are game-changing investments by the Biden-Harris administration that will strengthen our communities and support New Hampshire’s hardworking families. I will always be grateful for President Biden’s lifetime of service to our country, support for New Hampshire families, and for his leadership as our President.”

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley

President Biden has had one of the most successful administrations in recent history and he has dedicated his life to public service.

After beating Donald Trump in 2020, he brought our country back from a global pandemic and reinvigorated our economy, rebuilt our crumbling infrastructure and made historic investments to combat climate change. He led our partners and allies around the world to defeat creeping authoritarianism in Europe and has returned the United States to our status as a global leader.

With his decision today, President Biden has shown true selflessness and patriotism by passing the baton to the next generation and moving our party and nation forward.

Thank you, Mr. President

New Hampshire First Congressional District Candidate Russell Prescott

With President Biden fulfilling a part of his obligation to the American people by announcing he is not seeking re-election, with many more months still left in his presidency, it’s time for him to do the right thing and resign. It’s also high time for Chris Pappas to do the right thing for America and echo the same call on President Biden to resign.

Furthermore, party elites like Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Chris Pappas denied millions of voters the democratic process to choose the nominee of one of the major political parties in our country. That is wrong, and I am confident that voters will hold Democrats accountable at the ballot box this November