Breeze starts flights from MHT to Raleigh-Durham

Breeze Airlines. File photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Breeze Airways has announced it will offer service from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) beginning May 7. Flights will operate twice weekly on Thursday and Sunday.



“We are excited that Breeze Airways is adding new, nonstop flights to Raleigh- Durham!” said Acting Airport Director Tom Malafronte, A.A.E. “The Triangle Region offers a variety of business and leisure activities and is a popular destination for travelers from the Granite State. Thank you, Breeze, for your continued investment in MHT and New Hampshire.”

The RDU route joins existing MHT Breeze routes to Orlando, Tampa and Charleston, SC.



“This new route to Raleigh-Durham marks our fourth nonstop flight from Manchester,” said Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, David Neeleman. “We continue to see great demand for our product in MHT, and we hope our Guests will enjoy this new service to the research triangle.”

Known for its premium low-cost model, Breeze was recently named 2025 Startup Airline of the year by the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) and recognized as a Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier at the 2025 Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Five-Star and Four-Star Airline Awards. The APEX Five- and Four-Star airlines represent the top 100 carriers in the world for passenger experience, with only eight percent of airlines worldwide achieving this status. Earlier this year, Breeze was ranked in the top five of Travel + Leisure’s “Best Domestic Airlines” for the third consecutive year.