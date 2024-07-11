Brush fire burns several acres of woods on the West Side of the city

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Fire crews were dispatched Thursday to the West Side at about 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of heavy smoke from residents in the areas of Goffstown Road and Upland Street.

Manchester Fire located a large brush fire that was quickly spreading in a wooded area near the end of Upland Street near the Goffstown town line.

Firefighters ran hoses into the woods and began to set up a water supply. Additional resources including engines and forestry units were called in, and eventually a second alarm was struck bringing more resources for manpower.

A Manchester firefighter working at a brush fire on the West Side on July 11, 2024. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Firefighters battled the blaze and were also up against the extreme heat and humidity. Crews were rotated out of the woods to hydrate and cool down.

As of 9:30 p.m. several crews remain at the scene chasing “hot spots” and extinguishing the remaining fire.

Battalion Chief Robert Plantier estimates about four acres burned. The wooded area where the fire burned had the remnants of several abandoned homeless camps. It did not appear any of the camps were currently occupied at the time of the fire.

Manchester Fire Marshal’s Office will investigated the cause and origin of the fire.