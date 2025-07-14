Bryce Kaw-uh officially files for Ward 1 Alderman

Bryce Kaw-uh is running for the Ward 1 Alderman seat. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Planning Board Chair Bryce Kaw-uh today officially filed his candidacy to represent Ward 1 on the Board of Mayor & Aldermen. More than 100 Ward 1 residents signed Bryce’s petition to get him on the ballot, reflecting the extensive grassroots excitement surrounding his campaign.

“I’m proud to support Bryce because of his commitment to addressing Manchester’s housing crisis. As Chair of the Planning Board, Bryce has a deep knowledge of these issues,” said State Rep. Erin Kerwin who serves on the Housing Committee. “As our Alderman, Bryce will push for an ‘all of the above’ approach, including supporting mixed-use development and building up the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. I was proud to sign his petition to file and I’m excited to cast my vote for him.”

“I deeply appreciate Bryce’s commitment to improve the quality of life for everyone in Ward 1 by working to fix our roads and sidewalks, and by protecting our beautiful parks,” said longtime Union Street resident Roger Bleau. “This includes adding multi-use paths for pedestrians and bicyclists in areas like Hooksett Road and River Road. I signed his nominating petition because I know his plans will help make our city a safer place to raise a family.”

With the campaign now in full swing, Bryce will continue to meet with and listen to his neighbors about how we can all build a better Manchester together. Whether on the doors, in the streets, or at community events, Bryce’s campaign is leaving nobody behind. That is exactly the kind of Alderman he will be for the people of Ward 1.

After all, Ward 1 deserves an Alderman who is willing to show up and do the hard work. Over the past few years, Bryce has stood strong in his support for affordable housing, fiscal responsibility, and public education. But this race is not about the past – it’s about having a clear vision for the future, and a plan for how we can get there together. So visit bryce4manchester.com to learn more about Bryce’s priorities and get involved in the campaign!