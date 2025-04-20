By Me: A collection of stories form Waypoint Artist in Residency Program on display April 24

Youth Led Art Installation facilitated by Positive Street Art and Waypoint

April 24th, 5-7 p.m. at partner gallery site Greater Manchester Chamber Harvard Pilgrim Boardroom.

MANCHESTER, NH – Thursday Apr 24, 2025, from 5-7 p.m. should be marked on your calendar. The newest installation by participants from Waypoint Artist in Residency Program in partnership with Positive Street Art will be available for public viewing at the PSA Satellite in the Greater Manchester Chamber. Through the course of 2025, 20 young adults utilized analog photographic methods and hybrid creative writing techniques to create works wholly expressing their “who-ness.” Each relic installed at the chamber will unveil to the viewer extraordinary perspectives from artists around the state of New Hampshire who have been impacted by the circumstances of being un-housed.

This installation celebrates recent successes by program participants in the Waypoint SleepOut’s Pop Up Gallery, where sales from these incredible relics yielded upwards of $3,000.

These phenomenal moments led Positive Street Art’s curatorial crew to the idea of installing the entire production at their Satellite Gallery. An evening of community-building and casual festivity, the night will include speeches from program staff and participants, exciting snacks and finger foods, music, and opportunities to support the youth directly by purchasing their works for your personal collection. The gallery is composed entirely of art created and curated by Waypoint Youth and program participants over the last three months, centered within a unifying theme of exploring individual mythologies. Their work seeks to demystify the life of housing insecure youth in the city and our state, sparking agency within themselves and stimulating a public dialogue toward the stories and experiences which shape them.

Waypoint and Positive Street Art have been working in tandem to facilitate a weekly art enrichment program for over three years, placing adults with lived experiences of homelessness alongside youth to share Graduate level art technique and theory as they create portfolios, curate galleries collections, and execute exciting large scale murals; alongside fun filled opportunities enjoying trips to local spots (like HopKnot, a participant favorite) going on group hikes, exploring art museums, and most importantly, painting murals and doing art! A portion of funds raised from art sales at the By Me show will be reinvested into the Artists in Residency program, ensuring that unhoused and underprivileged youth at Waypoint will continue to be able to access art supplies nurture skillsets while tapping into local community resources, expanding their network and horizons.