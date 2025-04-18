Cavanaugh seeks to retake Ward 1 Aldermanic seat

Kevin Cavanaugh. Promotional photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – 2023 Mayoral Candidate Kevin Cavanaugh announced that he will be running to represent Ward 1 on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

A Manchester native, Cavanaugh worked as a telecommunications worker, assistant business manager and benefits coordinator with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) for 35 years. Following his retirement from the IBEW, Cavanaugh served as a State Senator from 2017-2022 and an Alderman from Ward 1 from 2015 to 2024.

Cavanaugh says that his candidacy focuses on support of public safety, education and helping make home ownership easier for Manchester residents. He believes his track record of reaching across the aisle can help him advance these and other initiatives for working families in the community.

“Our three kids went through the Manchester public school system and I will always advocate for all kids in Manchester. (I also advocate for) Working with developers and communities to make home ownership a reality is the foundation of Manchester’s history,” he said. “I look forward to sharing my love and passion for the Queen City and earning your vote.”