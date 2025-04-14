Central’s Bourassa named New Hampshire 2025 ELO Coordinator of the Year

Angela Bourassa. Photo/Manchester School District

MANCHESTER, NH – Angela Bourassa, the Extended Learning Opportunity coordinator at Central High School, has been named the top in her field in the state of New Hampshire.

The NH Extended Learning Opportunities Network announced the award, and Bourassa will be honored at the annual Excellence in Education Awards in June. Bourassa has served in the role since 2014, helping to connect students with thousands of enriching learning opportunities outside of the traditional classroom setting.

“It is an honor to have been nominated, and an even greater one to be selected amidst my talented peers,” Bourassa said. “I am humbled to be recognized for work that I truly love. A huge thank you to my fellow ELO Coordinators in Manchester and throughout New Hampshire, and to my students, parents, teachers and community partners who have inspired and supported me on this journey!”

Extended Learning Opportunities, or ELOs, offer students the ability to earn credits for out of classroom learning, which could include internships, apprenticeships, and independent study. Bourassa is one of four Extended Learning Opportunity Coordinators in the District, with one at each high school. Central Principal Deb Roukey said Bourassa works hard to collaborate with classroom teachers and cultivate external partnerships to provide students with valuable educational opportunities.

“An ELO coordinator has to be motivated and a creative, outside-of-the box thinker in order to meet student learning needs,” Roukey said. “Ms. Bourassa is so good at understanding what each individual student needs and how they learn best and makes sure the ELO is on point. Students often end up being employed after the experiences that Ms. Bourassa creates. Most importantly Ms. Bourassa is very kind, friendly and professional and holds our students to high standards because she knows they can be successful.”

The Excellence in Education Awards, also known as the EDies, are presented yearly and highlight outstanding public schools, programs and educational staff. Bourassa chose Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel to present her award in June.

“I am extremely proud of Angela and honored to have a part in her special night,” Chmiel said. “As one of our longest-tenured ELO coordinators, she has been a leader in this area. This work is a clear precursor to our ongoing efforts to expand career and college pathways for students, not just driving their success in high school but setting them up for post-graduate success as well.”

The EDies Awards ceremony is scheduled for June 7 at the DoubleTree in Manchester.