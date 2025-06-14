Child injured in Belmont Street accident has died

Aftermath of accident that resulted in the death of one child and left a second child injured. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – “It is with deep regrets and heavy hearts that Manchester Police announce the passing of one of the children involved in the accident that happened on Belmont Street Thursday afternoon,” began a press release issued late Saturday night by Manchester Police.

They reported that the youngest of the two children hit by a car on June 12, 2025 succumbed to her injuries at a Boston hospital. Her sibling is still being treated for serious injuries in the hospital.

The children were in the area of Belmont Street and Lake Avenue on Thursday when a car struck them both and left the scene. Moments later that same car was involved in an accident at the intersection of Belmont and Hanover Streets where the driver hit another car. The driver of that vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Justin LaClair, 23, was observed walking away from the second scene and was later arrested. He faces charges of Aggravated DWI, Reckless Conduct, and Conduct After an Accident.

Laclair was arraigned arraigned Friday in 9th Circuit – District Division – Manchester on two counts of reckless conduct, deadly weapon; two counts of DUI aggravate address in criminal complaints is listed as 464 Chestnut St., two counts of collision with serious injury; two counts of conduct after accident/death or injury resulting. He was ordered held without bail.

LaClair/MPD

On arrival at the hospital, the toddler was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest, according to court documents. She was revived and then underwent surgery. Over the next 30 minutes, she went into cardiac arrest five times. She was later taken by DART (Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team) helicopter to the Lebanon hospital for further treatment.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information about these accidents is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.