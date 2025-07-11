Chris Pappas for Senate announces $1.8 million campaign funds raised so far

U.S. Congressman Chris Pappas. Fiile Photo

MANCHESTER – Chris Pappas for Senate this week announced that it raised more than $1.8 million in the second quarter and has more than $2 million on hand.

Ninety-two percent of the contributions were $100 or less, and contributions came from a coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and independents in 190 towns and cities across New Hampshire.

“Chris’s campaign is powered by grassroots supporters across the Granite State who are ready to send him to the U.S. Senate where he will continue delivering real results for New Hampshire,” said Chris Pappas for Senate Campaign Manager Rachel Petri.

This quarter’s fundraising haul demonstrates the momentum behind Congressman Pappas’s Senate campaign and follows key endorsements from local IBEW unions representing 8,000 New Hampshire members and their families who work in critical professions and industries, Teamsters Local 633, and the New Hampshire Building Trades.

He also started the campaign with the backing of End Citizens United and LGBTQ+ Victory Fund and received support from Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Senator Maggie Hassan, Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander, former Congresswoman Annie Kuster, and former Governor John Lynch and his family.