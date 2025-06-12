Congressman Pappas talks politics, his time at Little Green and his run for U.S. Senate

U.S. Congressman – and former Little Green Editor – Chris Pappas during the interview. Photo | Talia Harmon

This article originally appeared in Central High School’s The Little Green student newspaper on June 6, 2025, and is re-printed here with permission from Little Green News and the Office of Chris Pappas.

MANCHESTER, NH – I recently had the amazing opportunity to interview Central graduate and congressman Chris Pappas (who is now running for the U.S. Senate!) He was very open to every question, enthusiastic about supporting New Hampshire and its people, and stressed the importance of being an active community member.

The first question I asked was what were some of his favorite memories at Central. Pappas shared that he created many of his fondest memories while reporting and editing for the Little Green, which helped heighten his awareness of the world and develop his passion for supporting the Manchester community. It even led him to write for a newspaper in college. His advice to current students is to enjoy your high school experience, and to not be in a rush for the next stage of your life; get all you can out of high school!

I also asked him why he was running for U.S. Senate to which Pappas explained that he was concerned about the direction of the country and wanted to ensure a better economy by defending the people’s personal freedoms. He has served four terms in Congress and knows the challenges people face, especially regarding economic issues. He wants to give back to a state that gave so much to him by representing it in Washington, D.C.

Pappas on the importance of understanding the Constitution

Pappas also explained the importance of understanding the Constitution and knowing the rights you have as a citizen of the United States. Students in Civics classes learn how bills are passed, but it can be extremely difficult for good ideas to get passed. It’s important to be persistent and to always vote in elections, and pay attention in Civics class and how the government should work.

We, as a country, need to make sure that we have a government with checks and balances, not just an executive branch solely leading. We have three branches that all serve important roles. It’s up to the people to engage in a democracy, and make sure that all of the branches uphold the Constitution and respect it.

Pappas said his goal as he moves forward is to make sure democracy stays strong. He wants to ensure everyone has equal rights and freedoms. He wants people to feel comfortable expressing themselves, and if everyone has that feeling of security, the United States is winning as a country! It’s important for people to engage in politics and work together to solve problems and create positive change.

It’s important to him to make sure that Washington D.C. is running properly, with everyday Americans’ voices being heard. He wants to stand up for New Hampshire and fix issues like the cost of housing, keeping our environment clean, making sure schools are running well, and representing communities and making sure their citizen’s voices are heard.

Pappas shares advice for high school students.

Lastly, he shared some advice for high school students. In Manchester, there are many opportunities for careers: small businesses, local employers, and other job opportunities for people interested in tech, health, and public services. These places need talented and strong young people to help keep them running, so, be an active community member and get involved with these different organizations! It’s also important to be aware of what’s going on with the United States’ political system. Our generation is dealing with the consequences past generations have caused, so know your opinions and stand up for them and your beliefs.

Overall, the interview with Representative Chris Pappas was an amazing experience! It was so interesting to learn about his goals as he moves forward with his career, and of course to learn about how much he loved his time at Central and the Manchester community as a whole.

Author Talia Harmon is a high school student in Manchester.