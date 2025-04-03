City man sentenced to state prison in assault of homeless woman

Hillsborough County Superior Court North

MANCHESTER, NH – A 26-year-old Manchester man, convicted of repeatedly punching a young homeless woman in the head and other offenses, was sentenced Thursday to 5 to 10 years in the New Hampshire State Prison.

On Feb, 14, 2025, a Hillsborough County Superior Court North jury convicted Justin Hart of of 14 out of 15 domestic violence-related charges.

Those included two counts of assault, six charges of stalking, four charges of witness tampering, breach of bail and a charge of possessing fentanyl, recovered in his pocket by police after his arrest.

Assistant Hillsborough County Attorneys Nicholas Anderson and Shawn Sweeney, during the trial, showed jurors a video that recorded the victim jumping out of Hart’s car in the parking lot of a local fitness facility and running inside for help.

Hart was recorded chasing the woman around the gym before going back to the parking lot where he was arrested by Manchester police detective Dylan Naylor.

Hart made hundreds of phone calls and sent hundreds of emails to the victim in violation of a protective order, according to prosecutors.

At the time of his arrest, he was out on personal recognizance bail on a prior charge. Conditions of bail prohibited him from committing crimes and from coming in contact with the victim.

Judge N. William Delker, in sentencing Hart Thursday, accepted the 5 to 10-year sentence recommendation of the prosecutor Anderson. Delker also required Hart to take part in substance abuse treatment, complete a batterer’s intervention program and have no contact with the victim.

Heather Morgan, victim/witness advocate, helped the woman through the judicial process.