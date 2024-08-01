City worker injured after being caught between trash truck and utility pole

First-responders attend to a public works employee injured Thursday morning during trash collection on Platts Avenue. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – A city worker suffered serious injury Thursday after an accident involving a trash truck.

Manchester Police responded to area of 90 Platts Ave. at 11:45 a.m. for a reported accident with injury.

Arriving officers learned that a Manchester Department of Public Works employee was on the back of a trash truck when it moved and pushed him up against a utility pole.

The worker suffered injuries to his lower body and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in this incident, police said.

The accident remains under investigation.