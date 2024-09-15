Citywide Arts Festival: A week of celebrating the arts with activities, demos and weekend street fair

MANCHESTER, NH – Once again the city will be celebrating the arts with a Citywide Arts Festival, organized by The Palace Theatre alongside various community partners.
Below is the full schedule of activities culminating in a street fair on Saturday, Sept. 21 featuring street vendors and live performances.
Monday, September 16
2 – 4 p.m.
- FREE – Pottery Demonstration
Studio 550 Arts Center (550 Elm Street)
See how we make our Paint-your-own-pottery items for this live drop-in demonstration.
4 p.m.
- FREE – Intro to Dance (Ages 3-5)
Forever Emma Studios (516 Pine Street)
5 p.m.
- FREE – Dance Technique (Level 1)
Forever Emma Studios (516 Pine Street)
Tuesday September 17
10-10:45 a.m.
- (FREE) Dimensions in Dance – Ballet and Storytime for ages 2-4
- SIGN UP HERE
3:30-5:30 p.m.
- (FREE) Studio 550 Community Art Ramp Painting
- SIGN UP HERE
5-6 p.m.
- The Bookery, 844 Elm St., Meet the Muralists
Wednesday September 18
10-10:45 a.m.
- (FREE) Dimensions in Dance – Ballet for ages 3-5
- SIGN UP HERE
- AR Workshop (23 W. Merrimack Street) Free Specialty Class
6-8 p.m.
- Boho Pumpkin Workshop
AR Workshop (23 W. Merrimack Street)
Thursday September 19
10-11:15 a.m.
- (FREE) Dimensions in Dance – Adult Ballet
- SIGN UP HERE
4:15 -5:15 p.m.
- ($20pp) Studio 550 Family Sculpting – All ages
- SIGN UP HERE
5-7 p.m.
- Currier Art After Work
6-8 p.m.
- Dew Collective Workshop – Meet the Artists Cocktail Reception:
- Featuring Peter Noonan, Laura Braciale, Ron Lohse, Verne Orlosk, and Lauren Boisvert
7 p.m.
- (FREE) Open Mic Night at Rex Theatre
Friday September 20
3 -5 p.m.
- Dew Collective Schools Out for the Weekend Watercolor and Playful Art
4:15-5:30 p.m.
- Studio 550 ($35pp) Family pottery – Ages 9+
- SIGN UP HERE
6-9 p.m.
- MAC/Palace Cocktail Party Spotlight Room:
Saturday September 21
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- FREE – Street Fair
Opera Block of Hanover Street
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- FREE – Spotlight Room Pop-Up Gallery, Spotlight Room at the Palace Theatre (90 Hanover Street)
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- FREE – Positive Street Art Satellite Gallery
Manchester Chamber of Commerce (54 Hanover Street)
10 a.m. 5 p.m.
- FREE – Tours of Red Oak Apartments, 84 Hanover St.
1-2 p.m.
- FREE – Glass Pulling Demonstration, Studio Verne (412 Chestnut Street)
7 p.m.
- Screening of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie (1990)
The Rex Theatre (23 Amherst Street)
Sunday September 22
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Spotlight Room Pop Up Gallery: 10AM-5PM
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Closing Breakfast with MAC – Spotlight Room