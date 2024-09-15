Citywide Arts Festival: A week of celebrating the arts with activities, demos and weekend street fair

Byline:
, ,
, ,

MANCHESTER, NH – Once again the city will be celebrating the arts with a Citywide Arts Festival, organized by The Palace Theatre alongside various community partners.

Below is the full schedule of activities culminating in a street fair on Saturday, Sept. 21 featuring street vendors and live performances.

Monday, September 16

2 – 4 p.m.
  • FREE – Pottery Demonstration

Studio 550 Arts Center (550 Elm Street)
See how we make our Paint-your-own-pottery items for this live drop-in demonstration.

4 p.m.
  • FREE – Intro to Dance (Ages 3-5)

Forever Emma Studios (516 Pine Street)

5 p.m.
  • FREE – Dance Technique (Level 1)

Forever Emma Studios (516 Pine Street)

Tuesday September 17

10-10:45 a.m.
  • (FREE) Dimensions in Dance – Ballet and Storytime for ages 2-4
  • SIGN UP HERE
3:30-5:30 p.m.
  • (FREE) Studio 550 Community Art Ramp Painting
  • SIGN UP HERE
5-6 p.m.
  • The Bookery, 844 Elm St., Meet the Muralists

Wednesday September 18

10-10:45 a.m.
  • (FREE) Dimensions in Dance – Ballet for ages 3-5
  • SIGN UP HERE
  • AR Workshop (23 W. Merrimack Street) Free Specialty Class

6-8 p.m.
  • Boho Pumpkin Workshop

AR Workshop (23 W. Merrimack Street)

SIGN UP HERE

Thursday September 19

10-11:15 a.m.
4:15 -5:15 p.m.
  • ($20pp) Studio 550 Family Sculpting – All ages
  • SIGN UP HERE

5-7 p.m.
  • Currier Art After Work
6-8 p.m.
  • Dew Collective Workshop – Meet the Artists Cocktail Reception:
  • Featuring Peter Noonan, Laura Braciale, Ron Lohse, Verne Orlosk, and Lauren Boisvert
7 p.m.
  • (FREE) Open Mic Night at Rex Theatre

Friday September 20

3 -5 p.m.
  • Dew Collective Schools Out for the Weekend Watercolor and Playful Art
4:15-5:30 p.m.
  • Studio 550 ($35pp) Family pottery – Ages 9+
  • SIGN UP HERE

6-9 p.m.
  • MAC/Palace Cocktail Party Spotlight Room:

Saturday September 21

10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • FREE – Street Fair

Opera Block of Hanover Street

10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • FREE – Spotlight Room Pop-Up Gallery, Spotlight Room at the Palace Theatre (90 Hanover Street)
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • FREE – Positive Street Art Satellite Gallery

Manchester Chamber of Commerce (54 Hanover Street)

10 a.m. 5 p.m.
  • FREE – Tours of Red Oak Apartments, 84 Hanover St.
1-2 p.m.
  • FREE – Glass Pulling Demonstration, Studio Verne (412 Chestnut Street)
7 p.m.
  • Screening of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie (1990)

The Rex Theatre (23 Amherst Street)

Sunday September 22

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Spotlight Room Pop Up Gallery: 10AM-5PM

11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Closing Breakfast with MAC – Spotlight Room

Other Posts To Check Out:

The Tupelo Music Hall celebrates 20 years Remembering Dustin: Annual memorial scholarship fundraiser nets $3,500 for Central students Upcoming Beer Festivals TEDxAmoskeagMillyard Brings ‘Wild’ to Manchester this fall Who is J.D. Vance? Trump’s VP pick shares his story, in his own words 10 deaths in 4 days on NH roadways: State police urge drivers to exercise ‘better decision-making’

Header photo by Stonewall Photography 

 