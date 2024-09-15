Citywide Arts Festival: A week of celebrating the arts with activities, demos and weekend street fair

MANCHESTER, NH – Once again the city will be celebrating the arts with a Citywide Arts Festival, organized by The Palace Theatre alongside various community partners.

Below is the full schedule of activities culminating in a street fair on Saturday, Sept. 21 featuring street vendors and live performances.

Monday, September 16

2 – 4 p.m.

FREE – Pottery Demonstration

Studio 550 Arts Center (550 Elm Street)

See how we make our Paint-your-own-pottery items for this live drop-in demonstration.

4 p.m.

FREE – Intro to Dance (Ages 3-5)

Forever Emma Studios (516 Pine Street)

5 p.m.

FREE – Dance Technique (Level 1)

Forever Emma Studios (516 Pine Street)

Tuesday September 17

10-10:45 a.m.

(FREE) Dimensions in Dance – Ballet and Storytime for ages 2-4

3:30-5:30 p.m.

(FREE) Studio 550 Community Art Ramp Painting

5-6 p.m.

The Bookery, 844 Elm St., Meet the Muralists

Wednesday September 18

10-10:45 a.m.

(FREE) Dimensions in Dance – Ballet for ages 3-5

AR Workshop (23 W. Merrimack Street) Free Specialty Class

6-8 p.m.

Boho Pumpkin Workshop

AR Workshop (23 W. Merrimack Street)

Thursday September 19

10-11:15 a.m.

(FREE) Dimensions in Dance – Adult Ballet

4:15 -5:15 p.m.

($20pp) Studio 550 Family Sculpting – All ages

5-7 p.m.

Currier Art After Work

6-8 p.m.

Dew Collective Workshop – Meet the Artists Cocktail Reception:

Featuring Peter Noonan, Laura Braciale, Ron Lohse, Verne Orlosk, and Lauren Boisvert

7 p.m.

(FREE) Open Mic Night at Rex Theatre

Friday September 20

3 -5 p.m.

Dew Collective Schools Out for the Weekend Watercolor and Playful Art

4:15-5:30 p.m.

Studio 550 ($35pp) Family pottery – Ages 9+

6-9 p.m.

MAC/Palace Cocktail Party Spotlight Room:

Saturday September 21

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

FREE – Street Fair

Opera Block of Hanover Street

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

FREE – Spotlight Room Pop-Up Gallery, Spotlight Room at the Palace Theatre (90 Hanover Street)

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

FREE – Positive Street Art Satellite Gallery

Manchester Chamber of Commerce (54 Hanover Street)

10 a.m. 5 p.m.

FREE – Tours of Red Oak Apartments, 84 Hanover St.

1-2 p.m.

FREE – Glass Pulling Demonstration, Studio Verne (412 Chestnut Street)

7 p.m.

Screening of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie (1990)

The Rex Theatre (23 Amherst Street)

Sunday September 22

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Spotlight Room Pop Up Gallery: 10AM-5PM

11 a.m.-1 p.m.