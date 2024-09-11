Comfort dog-in-training: ‘Bear’ joins Derry PD

DERRY, NH – Derry Police Department has announced a new comfort dog program aimed at officer wellness and community support. The dog, named Bear, is a 4-month-old black lab.

Bear is being provided by the organization Hero Pups, with generous support from AT&T.

Hero Pups will spend the next several months training Bear and his handler, Derry Officer Erin Sullivan. Bear is expected to join Derry PD full-time next year.

George Feole, Chief of Police said, “Derry operates under a tax cap which can, often times, preclude the addition of new programs in our budget. Without the generous support of AT&T, adding a comfort dog program would not be possible. Derry was the very first community in NH to adopt FirstNet, built by AT&T, as its public safety network for first responders. We are grateful to AT&T for their support and look forward continuing our partnership in public safety.”

Comfort dogs can help provide stress relief, morale boost and coping after traumatic incidents for both police and civilian individuals impacted by violence or tragic events. They can also be utilized at community events, schools, nursing homes, hospitals, senior centers and be called upon whenever needed.

Meet Bear, Derry Police Department’s new comfort puppy.

Based in Exeter, Hero Pups is a non-profit organization dedicated to training and pairing dogs with veterans and first responders. They work mostly with shelter and rescue dogs and involve the recipient agencies in the dog’s training process

Laura Barker, Founder, Hero Pups said, “When we placed the first Police Comfort dog in NH, we learned quickly how these dogs can help an entire community. Hero Pups is thrilled this little rescued pup will be able to go on to help the residents of Derry. His training will take place over several months, but he will continue making appearances around town in the meantime. Our partnership with AT&T has made it possible for several agencies to find new ways of promoting wellness and bridge relationships without putting the financial burden on the town. We appreciate Chief Feole for making this an available option for his residents and officers.”

AT&T builds and operates FirstNet – America’s public safety network, working closely with public safety agencies around the country. They have collaborated with numerous departments and agencies to support health and wellness initiatives for first responders, including many here

in New Hampshire. AT&T’s generous support for Hero Pups will enable Bear to be trained and ultimately become a fulltime member of the Derry Police Department.

Keep an eye out because as part of his training, Bear will be visiting various community events in the coming months.