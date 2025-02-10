Community HUD funding meetings rescheduled 

The first of three meetings to learn more about the 5-year Consolidated Plan for HUD funding will be held April 1 at the Carol M. Rines Center.

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester on Monday announced it has rescheduling three community meetings regarding the update of its 5-Year Consolidated Plan for administering $2.5 million in annual funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The new schedule for the meetings is as follows:

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 , located at the Carol M. Rines Center, 1528 Elm Street, from 6-7:30 p.m.;

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 , located at the Manchester Community Resource Center (MCRC), 434 Lake Avenue (4 th Floor) from 6-7:30 p.m.; or

, located at the Manchester Community Resource Center (MCRC), 434 Lake Avenue (4 Floor) from 6-7:30 p.m.; or Thursday, April 3, 2025, located at the Elmwood Gardens Community Center, 83 Trahan Street, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Topics to be discussed include healthy neighborhoods, economic development, home ownership and affordable housing development, addressing homelessness, health and human services, recreational opportunities, and infrastructure improvements. Refreshments will be served and there will be activities for children.

Click here to participate in the Community Survey.

For questions and more information on this planning effort, please contact CIP Grants Administrator, Dan Orr, at dorr@manchesternh.gov, or (603) 792-6711.