Congressman Chris Pappas launches his run for the U.S. Senate

Congressman Chris Pappas at the launch of his US Senate campaign at his family business, the Puritan, in Manchester. Photo / Dan Splaine Photography

MANCHESTER, NH – We have seen this scene many times at the Puritan Conference Center in Manchester. Congressman Chris Pappas has stood at the podium in front of a crowd of loyal supporters for each of his State House and U.S. Congress runs. The Puritan, his family’s venerable restaurant, has been the epicenter of his personal and political life. This is a familiar scene.

Tonight was different. Congressman Pappas announced to the hundreds of his loyal supporters crowded into the room his intention to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by current Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

In March, Shaheen announced she would not seek reelection in 2026. She is the first woman in U.S. history to serve as both governor and U.S. Senator. She has been an elected official in the state for decades, first serving in the NH state Senate from 1990 to 1996, from 1997 to 2003 and in the US Senate since 2009.

Nashuan Adria Bagshaw, whose family has run the WH Bagshaw Manufacturing company in the city since 1870, introduced Pappas to the crowd. She connected to the common experience of running a multi-generational business that she shares with the Pappas family as she endorsed the candidate.

“When you operate a family business, you learn pretty quickly that the buck always stops with you. A supplier may be late, a customer is in crisis, or there may be a global pandemic. No matter what happens, we have to find a way to take care of one another and get the job done. And that is the same approach that Chris Pappas has brought to Congress,” Bagshaw said.

“He gets it because he’s lived it, managing his own family’s business. He knows what it’s like to come in early, to stay late, and to leave with people counting on you every minute in between – your employees, your customers, and your community. And that’s why we, along with so many other families and businesses in New Hampshire, know that he will always be there for us. He gets the job done no matter what,” Bagshaw said.

Congressman Pappas began his comments by acknowledging the scope of Senator Shaheen’s legacy and honoring her history of service to the Granite State.

“For the past 16 years, New Hampshire’s had the great honor and privilege of being represented in the United States Senate by the incomparable Jean Shaheen. Senator Shaheen is a trailblazing leader. She’s dedicated her career to working each and every day to protect our communities, to strengthen our economy, to keep this nation safe. She brought people together to solve tough problems as governor and as our United States senator. And she’s never forgotten what public service is all about, “ said Pappas.

Referencing his family’s immigrant roots and entrepreneurial spirit, he said, “They built this business right here, which is where I learned about hard work, about being of use to others, and about treating those you work with as members of your extended family. And the fact is, you can watch the bottom line while you look out for people at the same time. And that feels like common sense here, but boy, is that a foreign concept in Washington right now,” Pappas said. “Because right now, this administration, self-dealing billionaires, and extreme politicians are taking our country in a dangerous direction while they only look out for themselves and their own agenda. So New Hampshire deserves a leader who will stand up to them and who will fight for us.”

In about 15 minutes of comments, he discussed the issues facing the state and the nation.

He called out the current administration, the policies they have enacted, and the path we have been put on.

“Let me tell you, serving in Washington, Republicans have no answers for how to lower high costs, including the cost of housing, of childcare, of higher education, and of energy. So with all of the destruction over the last few months, the bottom line is this: They’re trying to break our very system of government. They’re challenging checks and balances. They’re disregarding civil liberties. And they’re ignoring the will of the people,” he said.

He closed by acknowledging his supporters and his extended family who joined him on the stage by saying,” This place and everyone in it taught me so much. And whether it’s business or politics, the most important lesson is to always put people first. We need to carry that with us because we live in deeply uncertain and dangerous times. But I know this: Granite Staters don’t flinch. We don’t give in. We fight,” Pappas said.

“And together, with the grit and determination that built this state, we will get this country back on track toward a future that is stronger, that is fairer, that is freer A future where everyone has a shot. So let’s get out and do the work required of us. Let’s stand up. Let’s stand together. Let’s fight back. And let’s win,” Pappas said.