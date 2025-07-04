County prosecutor arrested for alleged domestic violence

MANCHESTER, NH – A Hillsborough County prosecutor, who handles domestic violence cases, is being held in the Valley Street jail after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Manchester police arrested Thomas Rogers, 35, of Manchester twice within several hours after he returned to the woman’s residence in violation of bail set, according to a news release.

Rogers/MPD

Rogers was initially arrested on a simple assault, domestic violence, offense, and released on bail. Bail conditions barred him from returning to the woman’s address, which police said he did, resulting in his arrest for a second time and being jailed.

“We are aware of the recent arrests involving one of our prosecutors in the Special Victims Unit,” First Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Shawn P. Sweeney said in a prepared statement. “This is a serious matter, and we take it very seriously. The integrity of our office and the safety of our community are our top priorities. We will allow the legal process to unfold and will cooperate fully with law enforcement. It is crucial that we uphold the principles of justice, irrespective of an individual’s position. We will not comment further on the specifics of the case to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

The county attorney’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) focuses on cases involving sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.

Rogers’ arrest was the result of a call police received shortly before midnight on July 3, 2025. Officers were sent to a Laurel Street address to “check for a problem,” according to a news release sent out by Heather Hamel, public information officer for the Manchester Police Department. In it, Rogers is not identified as a Hillsborough County Assistant Attorney.

Police said they learned Rogers assaulted a woman he knows and they arrested him for simple assault.

He was booked and released about 3:30 a.m. on personal recognizance bail with a condition he not return to the woman’s address.

About 6:30 a.m, police received a 911 hangup call from the same address resulting in officers being dispatched. When officers arrived at the Laurel Street address, the woman was not there but Rogers was arrested and charged with breach of bail and stalking-notice of order.

He was booked again and taken to the Valley Street jail where he is being held. The case, police said, is active and ongoing.