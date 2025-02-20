CTE Month celebrates career readiness, gives students head-start on future vocation

Seventh-grade students at Hudson Memorial School attend a career fair this week organized by the Wilbur H. Palmer Career and Technical Education Center in Hudson. Courtesy Photo

CONCORD, NH — Hands-on learning experiences may be one of the most empowering and engaging ways to educate youth and help them gain practical and essential skills.

“Career and technical education plays a pivotal role in building the workforce of tomorrow in our state,” said Governor Kelly Ayotte. “I was proud to announce new investments in our community colleges, workforce credentialing programs, and career and technical education in my proposed budget last week. From the trades to health care, New Hampshire will continue to lead the way in creating good-paying careers for our students and developing a talent pipeline for our businesses.”

While celebrating Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month this February, it is important to recognize the impact that local CTE programs have on creating young adults who are ready for college and career success.

“As we reach beyond traditional academic learning, CTE programming provides educational and career pathway-oriented opportunities to students and helps them explore and prepare for the future,” said Commissioner Frank Edelblut of the New Hampshire Department of Education (NHED). “CTE programs allow students to find themselves, explore different careers and reach their best possible outcomes.”

NHED’s Bureau of Career Development raises awareness about CTE programming and how it provides students with unconventional, hands-on learning experiences. Not only do CTE centers provide students with industry-recognized credentials, certifications and college credit, the programming also aligns educational outcomes with industry demands – helping to build a future-ready workforce pipeline in the Granite State.

“We want to recognize the 11,029 students enrolled in CTE programs throughout New Hampshire’s 26 CTE centers. CTE is preparing students with the training and skills needed to achieve real career opportunities, enabling them to find their individual passions,” said Jeff Beard, State CTE Director and Administrator of NHED’s Bureau of Career Development.

With 26 CTE centers across New Hampshire and five CTE centers in Vermont that accommodate students in every corner of the state, teens have access to unique programming that integrates educational opportunities with New Hampshire’s strong business community.

“We are proud to announce that the Nashua Technology Center is currently serving approximately 1,385 students. This enrollment reflects our commitment to providing high-quality CTE opportunities to students in the State of New Hampshire,” said Helayne Talbott, Director of the Nashua Technology Center. “Our programs are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in today’s rapidly evolving job market. We are dedicated to fostering an environment that encourages innovation, hands-on learning, and career readiness. As we celebrate CTE Month, we remain committed to expanding and enhancing our offerings to meet the diverse needs of our student population and the demands of the workforce.”

New Hampshire’s CTE centers provide valuable programs in the following areas of study: agriculture, aeronautics/aviation/aerospace science and technology, automotive, biotechnology, business and commerce, computer and information sciences, cosmetology, construction trades, criminal justice/fire science/protective services, culinary/catering/restaurant management, digital communication and media, drafting and design technology, education, engineering, family and community services, health sciences, JROTC and manufacturing technology.

Annually, about $7 million in federal funding is received and distributed toward secondary and post-secondary CTE programming throughout New Hampshire; an additional $9 million of state funds are allocated annually to secondary CTE tuition and transportation costs. The legislature has also supported funding for capital improvement projects that enable CTE centers to remain cutting-edge.

Sugar River Valley Regional Technical Center (Newport) broke ground on a renovation project during the summer of 2023, which is nearing completion. The project includes internal renovations at Newport Middle High School and a new Agricultural Center that houses plant and animal sciences, environmental science and an animal lab.

In the Lakes Region, the Winnisquam Agricultural Center is being rebranded as the Winnisquam Career Center as part of a renovation project that broke ground at the beginning of this school year. This fall, the center will increase its program offerings as a result of the renovations; CTE programs in Winnisquam will include natural resources, animal and plant science, manufacturing and cosmetology.