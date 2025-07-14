Dana Dexter announces bid for Ward 3 Alderman

Public servant and longtime resident of Manchester’s historic Millyard, Dana Dexter, has announced his candidacy for Manchester Ward 3 Alderman. Dexter is running as an undeclared candidate committed to delivering practical solutions and strengthening local leadership that works for every resident and local business.

MANCHESTER, NH – Dana Dexter, public servant and longtime resident of Manchester’s historic Millyard, has announced his candidacy for Ward 3 Alderman. With more than two decades of law enforcement experience, Dexter is running as an undeclared candidate committed to delivering practical solutions and strengthening local leadership that works for every resident – young professionals, families, retirees, small business owners, and property stakeholders alike.

“I made the decision to run to represent my neighbors, not a specific party,” said Dexter. “Ward 3 is where Manchester works, walks, and welcomes the world, but too often, that vital role is overlooked. I want to make sure local government works for the people who live, work, and invest here every day.”

Dexter is a veteran police sergeant with over two decades of experience in New Hampshire law enforcement, including service in the state’s capital region. He has worked in street patrol and investigations, including as a detective focused on internet crimes against children. An Eagle Scout and longtime advocate for youth leadership, he was named a “40 Under Forty” honoree by the New Hampshire Union Leader and is a graduate of Leadership Greater Concord, a regional program focused on civic leadership and public service. In 2024, he received the Good Samaritan Award from Pastoral Counseling Services for his work with vulnerable youth and families.

Dexter holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Norwich University, where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets, and will complete a master’s degree in digital investigation and forensic computing from University College Dublin this August.

As a former union president, Dexter represented his fellow officers in contract negotiations and labor matters. As both a leader and longtime union member, he brings a deep understanding of the concerns facing working families, frontline employees, and the city workforce.

Respect for the Past, Vision for the Future

Dexter praised current Alderman Pat Long for his years of service to Ward 3.

“Alderman Long has been a dedicated leader, and I am grateful for his commitment to our community. I hope to build on the foundation he has developed with a focus on transparency, infrastructure, and neighborhood vibrancy.”

Supporting the Mayor’s Vision, Advancing Ward 3’s Role

Dexter expressed support for Mayor Jay Ruais’s vision to make Manchester the best mid-size city in America and emphasized Ward 3’s essential role in achieving that goal.

“I support the mayor’s efforts to make Manchester safer, cleaner, and more affordable for all,” said Dexter. “My goal is to be a strong partner in that work, especially when it comes to downtown infrastructure, public safety, and creating a city that attracts tourists, families, workers, and business owners. Ward 3 is at the center of the city’s forward momentum.”

Building a Downtown Residents Deserve

Dexter’s campaign centers on ensuring that Manchester delivers on the promise of its recent investments.

“We’ve brought new housing to downtown. Now we need to make it a place that residents are proud to call home, with safer sidewalks, cleaner streets, vibrant storefronts, and a positive identity,” he said. “If we fill our housing, we fill our restaurants, theaters, retail shops, and our tax base. That is how we grow revenue without raising taxes.”

His campaign is built around five core priorities, which he calls his Pillars of Progress: • Public Safety and Quality of Life

Fiscal Responsibility and Respect for Taxpayers

Modern Infrastructure and Walkability

Education and Student Success

A Vibrant Downtown and Community Life

Rooted in Community, Ready to Serve

“This campaign is about responsive leadership, safer neighborhoods, and protecting the heart of our city. Ward 3 is Manchester’s economic engine. When we invest in our downtown – its streets, sidewalks, businesses, and public spaces – we strengthen the tax base that supports every ward. I’ll show up and make sure Ward 3 gets the results it deserves. Let’s continue to build a stronger Manchester together.”

The Friends of Dana Dexter will be hosting meet and greet events in the coming weeks, and Dexter looks forward to meeting and speaking with Ward 3 residents. To learn more about Dexter, his campaign platform, and to support the Dana Dexter for Ward 3 campaign, visit www.votedanadexter.com.