Death investigation continues at transitional housing complex

Detectives investigating outside 434 Union St. in Manchester. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – A man covered in blood ran out of a Union Street apartment building early Tuesday morning yelling for someone to call police, that he had just killed someone, a witness told reporters.

A short time later, the man was transported from the scene by police, according to witnesses. As of Tuesday evening, police have not indicated anyone is under arrest.

The Attorney General, in a news release, acknowledge police are investigating the death of a man. Although the investigation is in its early stages, investigators said there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the public at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available, pending the results of an autopsy, according to the attorney general.

Neighbors said they heard a man yelling in the rear of the building and then saw him enter the building prior to the reported death.

Grant Shealy, who lives in a third-floor apartment across from the one where the man was found, said he called police. He said about 7:30 a.m., he heard people yelling and screaming. He called police because he just wanted the screaming to stop.

“I heard a lot of screaming in a foreign language,” Shealy said. After the yelling stopped, he went out into the hall and saw a man leaving.

No arrests have been announced after police were called to an early-morning incident at 434 Union St. that left a person dead. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

“There was blood all over the door, and there were bloody footprints, and that’s all I really know,” he said.

Police went to the 434 Union St. apartment building after being called at 7:44 a.m., according to its log of 911 calls. The log for the call indicates: “@Angies Shelter Life Status Questionable.”

The building formerly was Angie’s Place, a woman’s shelter, but in 2022 it was renovated by Families In Transition to provide 11 studio and single apartments for the homeless.

“Families in Transition is fully cooperating with investigators. This site houses male and female residents who have transitioned out of homelessness and who are receiving services and support in their work to gain full independence and permanent housing,” Families in Transition president and CEO Maria Devlin said in a statement. “The safety and security of our clients is our top priority. And we will continue to work with MPD through the investigation.”

All day Tuesday, the area surrounding 434 Union St. and a property next door was cordoned off by crime scene tape. Police cruisers were parked along Union Street and detectives were seen entering and exiting the building.

The usual practice of the Attorney General’s Office is not to release the name of a deceased individual in a homicide case until after an autopsy is complete and family are notified.