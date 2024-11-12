Dec. 5 & 6: 2 nights, 2 venues: Celebrate the season with Symphony NH’s Holiday Brass

MANCHESTER, NH – Symphony New Hampshire will present Holiday Brass in two New Hampshire venues this December, The Rex Theatre in Manchester on Thursday, December 5, and Nashua on Friday, December 6 at the St. Mary and Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church. Tickets range from$29-$40. For tickets at the Rex Theatre on Thursday, December 5 call 603-668-5588 or click HERE. For tickets at the Coptic Church on Friday, December 6 call 603-595-9156 or click HERE.

Enjoy the sounds of the season with Symphony New Hampshire. Guest Conductor David Upham joins the SNH Brass Ensemble for a performance of the glorious sounds of the holidays. Immerse yourself in the spirit of the season as our talented musicians fill your hearts with the wonderful melodies and joyous tunes that define this magical time of year.

Guest conductor David Upham joins the Symphony NH for this year’s Holiday Brass.

Symphony New Hampshire’s Executive Director, Deanna Hoying says, “We are glad to have partners like the Coptic Church and The Rex Theatre for our events. We wanted to make sure we had a holiday concert in Nashua so our dedicated patrons can enjoy the traditions with us. It is equally important for us to perform and grow our audience in the largest city in the state. We hope to do more in Manchester in the coming seasons.”

David Upham is recognized as an outstanding conductor of a wide variety of ensembles, leading performances hailed for their brilliance, warmth, and expression. He currently serves as the Music Director of the Great Bay Philharmonic Orchestra and the Director of Orchestral Activities at the University of New Hampshire, where he is also the founding Music Director of the UNH Youth Symphony Orchestra program. During his time at UNH, the orchestral program has grown through his efforts and from collaborations with the UNH choral, opera, and dance departments.