Symphony NH Kicks-Off 102nd Season

Symphony New Hampshire’s 102nd season starts with a special event – FANFARE on Wednesday, October 27 at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua.

Tickets are $100 and are available on Symphony New Hampshire’s website, through the office at 6 Church Street in Nashua, by calling 603-595-9156 or by email snh@symphonynh.org.





Symphony NH 2024-2025 SEASON AT A GLANCE



Carley DeFranco

Mahler 4 –Visions of Heaven: For Maestro Kalia’s final season with SNH as Music Director, he is joined by soprano Carley DeFranco on a journey through Mahler’s delightful vision of heaven with his Fourth Symphony paired with Samuel Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915, a boy’s poetic description of heaven at his childhood home.

Samuel Barber (1910-1981) Knoxville: Summer of 1915 (1947)

Gustav Mahler (1860-1911) Symphony No. 4 in G Major (1901) (arr. Farrington)

Roger Kalia, conductor Carley DeFranco, soprano

Sunday, October 27, 2024 | 4PM | Nashua Center for the Arts 201 Main Street Nashua, NH 03060



Beethoven’s 3rd : EXPLORING EROICA

Join us for an enlightening journey led by Music Director Roger Kalia, who will delve into the intricacies of Beethoven’s pivotal Third Symphony with musical excerpts provided by the SNH musicians. Armed with knowledge and insights, the second half of the event invites you to experience the full symphony in all its grandeur. Allow the melodic mastery of Beethoven to resonate as the SNH musicians bring this masterpiece to life.

Musicologist Paul Henry Lang claims Beethoven’s Third Symphony is “the greatest single step made by an individual in the history of the symphony and in the history of music in general.”

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 55 (“Eroica”) (1804)

Roger Kalia, conductor

Sunday, November 9, 2024 | 7:30PM | Nashua Center for the Arts 201 Main Street Nashua, NH 03060



Illuminated Ensembles – American Standards

Join the Symphony New Hampshire Jazz Quartet for the first of a series of concerts by candlelight at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage. This intimate and immersive experience will bring the Great American Songbook into a whole new light.

Sunday, November 17, 2024 | 4PM | Bank of New Hampshire Stage 16 S Main St. Concord, NH 03301

For tickets, call (603) 225-1111



Holiday Brass

Enjoy the sounds of the season in intimate venues around southern New Hampshire. Guest Conductor David Upham joins the SNH Brass Ensemble to fill each space with the glorious sounds of the holidays. Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit as our talented ensemble fills your hearts with the wonderful melodies and joyous tunes that define this magical time of year.

David Upham, conductor

Thursday, December 5, 2024 | 7:30PM | The Rex 23 Amherst St, Manchester, NH 03101For tickets, call (603) 668-5588 or click above.

Friday, December 6, 2024 | 7:30PM | St. Mary’s & Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church 39 Chandler Street, Nashua, NH, 03064

For tickets, call (603) 595-9156



Illuminated Ensembles – HeartStrings

What a perfect way to show the one you love how much you care with a room filled with candles and a string quartet performing some of the most romantic music to get your hearts soaring. This is the second in the series of Illuminated Ensembles to be performed at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage. For that extra touch of romance, don’t miss the pre-concert reception with wine and chocolate.

Friday, February 14, 2024 | 7:30PM | Bank of New Hampshire Stage 16 S Main St. Concord, NH 03301

For tickets, call (603) 225-1111



Serenade of the Winds

Experience an enchanting evening of musical splendor with Serenade of the Winds, a concert dedicated to the exquisite sounds of wind instruments within the orchestra. Prepare to be swept away by the harmonious melodies and captivating compositions by celebrated composers that will have your heart soaring!

Saturday, March 8, 2025 | 7:30PM | Nashua Community College 505 Amherst Street, Nashua, NH, 03063

For tickets, call (603) 595-9156 or click here



Hollywood Hits

Hooray for Hollywood! Hollywood Hits brings audiences majestic and beautiful music from some of the world’s greatest films of all time. Experience the thrill of blockbuster movie themes from Gone with the Wind, The Magnificent Seven, Dr. Zhivago, Lawrence of Arabia, James Bond, Rocky, The Pink Panther, Moon River, Dances with Wolves, Ben Hur and many more. A memorable evening of iconic and beloved film music classics!

Herb Smith, guest conductor

Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 7:30PM | Stockbridge Theater 22-98 Bypass 28, Derry, NH 03038 Tickets go on sale August 6, for tickets call (603) 437-5210

Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 3PM | Capitol Center for the Arts 44 S Main St, Concord, NH 03301 For tickets call (603) 225-1111



It’s All Overtures

Most overtures act as musical synopsis hinting at themes or motives to come. Others are completely unique and have little if any reference to the forthcoming program. This performance will feature some of the most well-known overtures from Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro to Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story.

Roger Kalia, conductor

Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 7:30PM | Nashua Center for the Arts 201 Main Street Nashua, NH 03060 (800)-657-8774



Rhapsody in Blue

Music Director Roger Kalia. Contributed photo

Celebrate Maestro Kalia at his last concert as SNH Music Director! Symphony New Hampshire will bring to life the genius works of Aaron Copland, Florence Price, and George Gershwin. It will be a mesmerizing musical journey, featuring the timeless compositions of some of the greatest American composers.



Maestro Kalia will be joined by internationally acclaimed pianist Fei-Fei who will perform Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Florence Price’s Piano Concerto in One Movement in an evening that will leave you feeling energized. We close this evening with Aaron Copland’s Symphony No. 3, often referred to as the “American Symphony”.

Roger Kalia, Conductor. Fei-Fei, piano

Friday, May 10, 2025 | 7:30PM | Capitol Center for the Arts 44 S Main St, Concord, NH 03301

For tickets, call (603) 225-1111



Illuminated Ensembles – Chamber Favorites The final concert in the Illuminated Ensembles series brings the SNH Woodwind Quintet to the Bank of New Hampshire Stage for an evening of classical chamber music.

Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 4PM | Bank of New Hampshire Stage 16 S Main St, Concord, NH 03301For tickets, call (603) 225-1111

Concerts by Venue



NASHUA CENTER FOR THE ARTS

201 Main Street, Nashua, NH 03060

For tickets, call (800)-657-87

Mahler 4 : October 27, 2024 4PM

Beethoven 3: November 9, 2024 7:30PM

It’s All Overtures: April 19, 2025 7:30PM



CAPITOL CENTER FOR THE ARTS

44 S Main Street, Concord, NH 03301

For tickets, call (603) 225-1111

Hollywood Hits: March 30, 2025 3PM

Rhapsody in Blue: May 10, 2025 7:30PM

BANK OF NEW HAMPSHIRE STAGE

16 S Main St, Concord, NH 03301

For tickets call (603) 225-1111

Illuminated Ensembles – American Standards: November 17, 2024, 4PM

Illuminated Ensembles – HeartStrings: February 14, 2025, 7:30PM

Illuminated Ensembles – Chamber Favorites: May 18, 2025, 4PM



REX THEATRE

23 Amherst St, Manchester, NH 03101

For tickets, call (603) 668-5588 or click http://rextheatre.org

Holiday Brass: December 5, 2024, 7:30PM

ST. MARY’S & ARCHANGEL MICHAEL COPTIC ORTHODOX CHURCH

39 Chandler Street, Nashua, NH, 03064

For tickets, call (603) 595-9156 or click https://symphonynh.org/

Holiday Brass: Friday, December 6, 2024 7:30PM

NASHUA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

505 Amherst Street, Nashua, NH, 03063

For tickets, call (603) 595-9156 or click or click https://symphonynh.org/

Serenade of the Winds: March 8, 2025, 7:30PM

STOCKBRIDGE

22-98 Bypass 28, Derry, NH 03038

For tickets, call (603) 437-5210 or click or click https://symphonynh.org/

Hollywood Hits: March 29, 2025, 7:30PM

Community Partners help make the Arts shine



Symphony NH (SNH) enriches the quality of life in New Hampshire through high-quality performances of live orchestral music, and by taking a leadership role in the music-education opportunities for citizens of all ages.



Symphony NH is one of the oldest orchestras in New England, They celebrated their 100 year anniversary in April 2023. Their mailing address is: SymphonyNH, 6 Church St., Nashua, NH 03060-3425

InkLink News takes great pride in welcoming Symphony NH as a Community Partner. We are pleased to help them spread the word about their music and education programs to communities in and around the Granite State.







