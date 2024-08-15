Decision on renewed committee expected with different look

Jim O’Connell on Aug. 12, 2024. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) received and filed a request to recreate an arts and athletics subcommittee.

The motion, made by Manchester Board of School Committee Vice Chair Jim O’Connell, effectively killed the proposal. However, he told the board that he seeks to return with a new proposal for a subcommittee focusing on athletics in a few weeks following further discussion among BOSC members.

A comparable committee existed until 2019 when the BOSC eliminated it to relieve meeting congestion.

Ward 6 BOSC Member Dan Bergeron spoke positively about the benefit of the committee in the past and Ward 1 BOSC Member Julie Turner said she would support the move under the expectation that this was just a pause for the concept.

The move passed the board unanimously except for Ward 7 BOSC Member Chris Potter, who felt the idea did not need further discussion and should be approved immediately.