School District announces it will need more buses

A school bus. File photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester School District will begin the school year with a brand new in-house school bus service and it will need a few more buses before the school year begins.

On Monday, Manchester School District Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis shared with the board that a request for proposals would be submitted to purchase the buses, which she says are needed to help transportation for extracurricular activities.

Efforts to create the new in-house transportation services came after revelations that contractors hired by the district were initially unable to completely fulfill their obligations.

Last September, district policies were also modified to allow parent carpooling of student athletes to help alleviate a lack of after school bus transportation.

Gillis says that she fully expects the bus deficit for extracurricular activities to be resolved by the beginning of the school year and the district’s current fleet of buses is sufficient to provide home to school services for students.

Manchester Board of School Committee Vice Chair Jim O’Connell expressed frustration with the sudden announcement of the news on Monday, as well as the lack of information in the meeting’s packet. However, he had confidence that the issue will be resolved and was proud that the new bus service will provide 50 new living-wage jobs.

“It should have been spelled out to us so we as a board could make the decision,” he said on Tuesday. “Ultimately, I think we’ll be fine. I just don’t like the surprise.”