Dems must fight fire with fire

For most of my adult life, I have been heavily involved with politics in New Hampshire. As a local special educator, coach, and taxpayer, I pay close attention to the governor’s office and the narrative it sets for the state.

Democrats have had many opportunities to oust Chris Sununu and the GOP, but we have failed. Why? Because we play it safe.

We chose Molly Kelly over Steve Marchand. Dan Feltes over Andru Volinsky. Our middle-of-the-road nominees all lost to Sununu, resulting in avoidable GOP policy victories such as school vouchers and the “divisive concepts” law.

Sununu is retiring, but his carbon copy, Kelly Ayotte, is running. To avoid another eight years of GOP control, Democrats need an impactful, bold agenda that will reinvigorate our voting base. We must fight fire with fire.

Jon Kiper wants to make structural changes to our tax system. He has a plan to support our public schools and social services while simultaneously lowering property taxes.

In New Hampshire, we have “The Pledge” to “protect the New Hampshire advantage” by maintaining our current tax structure. But “The Pledge” only perpetuates our greatest disadvantage: a complete reliance on property taxes to fund the majority of our services.

Joyce Craig and Cinde Warmington took this pledge. Jon Kiper has refused.

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result. Our strategy must evolve. We must fight fire with fire. To win back the corner office, Democrats must nominate Jon Kiper.

Matt Bean is a special education teacher who also coaches both football and track. He lives and works in Claremont with his wife, Mimi, cats Ricky and Lucy, and dog Zeke.

