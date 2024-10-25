Dept. of Ed partners with non-profit Xello for launch of online career pathway program for K-12

CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Education (NHED) and Granite Edvance (formerly known as the New Hampshire Higher Education Assistance Foundation -NHHEAF Network) are partnering with Xello to provide New Hampshire students with an online career pathway exploration platform that integrates with existing school district student information systems.

“New Hampshire is determined to help its students and their families navigate the sometimes difficult and confusing pathway to career readiness and post-secondary opportunities. It is understandable for students to become overwhelmed with their career interests and the numerous workforce avenues available to them,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner. “This partnership helps empower students to become college and career ready, and allows them to explore career pathways while simultaneously assessing their interests and receiving useful advice and guidance that will help them make strong and beneficial decisions for their future.”

NHED has been supporting career and work-based learning in the Granite State since 2020 when it first collaborated with Awato, which was acquired by Xello in 2021. This initiative continues to ensure ongoing collaboration with schools as they strive to connect classroom learning to careers. The Governor and Executive Council recently approved a $250,000 contract with Xello – paid jointly with federal funds and private funds from Granite Edvance, a New Hampshire-based educational nonprofit.

“As a statewide nonprofit whose mission is to help students navigate their future pathways, we are thrilled to partner with the New Hampshire Department of Education to jointly fund access to Xello for all students. The platform is a wonderful resource and complements the work our team is doing throughout the state to provide direct support and resources to students, families and school counselors,” said Christiana Thornton, president and CEO of Granite Edvance.

This platform will support New Hampshire’s long-term workforce pipeline and economic growth, and enables schools to assess student career interests that will help advise them on how to best work towards career and technical education, work-based learning, extended learning opportunities or a career-ready credential through dual enrollments.

“This tool allows students and educational decision makers in families to research and thoroughly explore the complex range of pathways to meaningful, satisfying careers,” said Jeffry Beard, administrator of NHED’s Bureau of Career Development and state director for Career and Technical Education.

Xello offers a library of career profiles, pre-built lessons, interactive assessments to identify student strengths, a portfolio-building tool, college search feature and more. Xello has already established relationships with hundreds of employers across New Hampshire and will be building out a network for the state within its Work-Based Learning tool. The Xello platform also aligns with the Career Readiness Drive to 65 Act, which requires students to complete a career readiness assessment prior to finishing ninth-grade.

“Together, we are empowering students to confidently navigate their future careers and pathways,” said Jeff Harris, president and co-founder of Xello. “Our goal is to ensure that New Hampshire’s students are prepared for the demands of tomorrow’s workforce.”

For more details, visit Every New Hampshire Student Future Ready | Xello.