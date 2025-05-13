Derry Police comfort dog Bear reports for duty

Bear receiving his comfort dog badge.

DERRY, NH – Governor Kelly Ayotte, Chief George Feole, AT&T and others celebrated the graduation of the Derry Police Department’s new comfort dog, Bear. Bear recently completed his training and certification and is now a full-time member of the department.

“Our first responders face a tremendous amount of stress each day, and I am glad that Bear is joining the Derry Police Department family to provide support to both officers and the community they serve.” said Governor Kelly Ayotte. “I congratulate Bear and Officer Sullivan on completing their training program, and I thank Hero Pups and AT&T for the critical support they provided. I know that Bear will be a wonderful addition to the entire community, and I’m proud to join Derry PD in welcoming him today.”

Bear’s graduation was attended by several comfort dogs and their trainers. Courtesy Photo

May marks Mental Health Awareness Month, and numerous New Hampshire comfort dogs and their public safety handlers joined today’s event at Derry Town Hall, further emphasizing the critical need for first responder health and wellness services. Governor Ayotte spoke about the importance of first responder mental health and critical wellness resources, such as comfort dog programs, that are being instituted around the state in support of public safety.

“The Derry Police Department is excited to announce that Bear is now a full-time member of our department. This comfort dog program, the first of its kind for Derry PD, has already been an overwhelming success. The demanding nature of law enforcement can take a significant toll on the mental and emotional health of our first responders. Bear offers a unique form of stress relief, providing a much-needed source of comfort and companionship within the department,” said Derry Police Chief George Feole.

Bear receiving his certification as the newest member of the Derry PD. Hero Pup in training with handler. Bear and a Hero Pup in training.

“The program also noticeably enhances our ability to connect with the community, fostering trust and understanding. We extend our gratitude to Governor Ayotte for her support and to Hero Pups, whose expertise was instrumental in bringing Bear to us. We also express our profound thanks to AT&T for their crucial financial contribution, which provided the necessary resources to launch and sustain this vital initiative. Derry’s comfort dog program is a testament to the power of collaboration and the positive impact that innovative approaches can have on law enforcement and the community,” Feole said.

Comfort dogs like Bear can help provide stress relief, morale boost and coping after traumatic incidents for both police and civilian individuals impacted by violence or tragic events. They can also be utilized at community events, schools, nursing homes, hospitals, senior centers and be called upon whenever needed.

Bear, a black labrador retriever, is being provided by the organization Hero Pups, with generous support from AT&T. Hero Pups has spent the past year training Bear and his handler, Officer Erin Sullivan.

Based in Exeter, Hero Pups is a non-profit organization dedicated to training and pairing dogs with veterans and first responders. They work mostly with shelter and rescue dogs and involve the recipient agencies in the dog’s training process.

“We would like to thank AT&T for their commitment to our first responders around the state and throughout the nation. Again ATT made it possible for our volunteer team at Hero Pups to put in countless hours to prepare Bear for the work he will do with Derry Police,” said Laura Barker, Founder of Hero Pups. “As a little rescued pup, he traveled with us, attended events, responded to traumatic incidents and was helping people before he even knew how to sit – the power of a puppy is truly amazing and they are great ice breakers during the most difficult of times. We applaud the Derry Police department for finding new ways to help their community and thank Officer Sullivan for her commitment during the training process.”