Doggy Day Out: Myla + Peyton Explore Manchester

In mid-October, dogs Myla and Peyton were surrendered together at an animal shelter in southern Florida.

The shelter didn’t know much about them—Myla had an ear infection, Peyton needed some dental work, and neither dog was microchipped. Peyton was estimated to be about six years old, but Myla’s age was unknown.

Only one thing was absolutely clear: these two were best buds.

A unique pairing, Myla is a female mixed breed weighing about 55 pounds, and Peyton is a male chihuahua mix weighing only seven pounds.

Due to their unknown origin, one theory being floated is that Peyton foolishly hired Myla as a bodyguard (unqualified—WAY too friendly).

It’s also possible that Myla has simply mistaken Peyton for a squeaky toy. Either way, they’re now inseparable.

When Darbster Rescue found out about this doggy duo, efforts immediately began to transport them to our no-kill animal shelter in New Hampshire.

A few weeks later, and with a clean bill of health, Myla and Peyton landed in the Granite State to begin their search for the perfect family—a family willing to open their hearts to two very different BFFs.

Wanting to get more familiar with New Hampshire, Myla and Peyton asked to take a little day trip around Manchester—and Darbster happily obliged.

The first stop for these rescue dogs: a holiday party thrown in their honor at Granite State Credit Union!

Staff in GSCU’s Lending Department had pooled their funds in support of Darbster’s mission, so they kicked things off by presenting the doggos with a giant check.

Myla was impressed, anticipating that this might afford them quite a lot of treats.

But Myla was even more excited when she learned about Darbster’s current Holiday Matching program: for every dollar donated through the end of the year, an anonymous donor will match it.

We get DOUBLE treats?! WOW!

Staff at GSCU went the extra mile, surprising the rescue dogs with special holiday-themed squeaky toys. Myla showed her appreciation with an excessive number of very slobbery kisses.

A celebrity also made an appearance at the party—The Grinch! He’s known for being a dog person, but Myla was definitely not a Grinch person.

She tried to warn Peyton that The Grinch might steal their presents, but he didn’t listen to her barking—he was happy to pose for a photo.

After leaving the holiday party—with their presents!—Myla noticed something strange at the tree lot next door…

STOP THE CAR!!

Myla and Peyton insisted on getting a photo with Creepy Santa, the iconic Manchester figure. Shawn, an employee at the tree lot, conducted the formal introductions for these rescue dogs.

Finally, it was time to hop back into the car and return to the shelter—but that’s when Myla noticed a Dunkin Donuts on South Willow Street…

She and Peyton had heard about this place, and they knew it was popular in New England.

Clearly, another pitstop was needed.

Of course, Myla and Peyton made even more friends at Dunks, because they make new friends everywhere they go. It’s kinda their thing.

Dennis and Nariah—two locals in the right place at the right time—shared some pup cups with their new rescue dog friends, wishing them luck in their search for the perfect family.

And thus, full of sugar and treats, Myla and Peyton decided it was time to head back to the shelter that saved their lives.

At the end of this adventure, the only disagreement was whether Myla should be playing with the new toys, or if she should be playing with Peyton.

Ready to meet this delightful duo?

Swing by Darbster Rescue at the Mall of NH, located at 1500 South Willow Street, inside near Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Find more info about Myla here.

here. Get more info about Peyton here.

here. Learn about Darbster’s adoption process here.

Make a tax-deductible donation that will be matched dollar-for-dollar here.

If you’d like to bring a Darbster rescue dog on a Day Trip, sign up here for dogs located at the Mall of NH, or sign up here for dogs located at our Dog Ranch in Chichester.