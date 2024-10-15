Donald Trump could need to pay old debts if he wants another Manchester rally

Donald Trump in Manchester on Oct. 25, 2020. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – If Donald Trump wants to hold another rally in Manchester, he might have to pay for his debts first.

During Tuesday’s Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen Committee on Accounts, Enrollment and Revenue, Ward 5 Alderman Anthony Sapienza expressed concern regarding money owed by the City of Manchester by the Donald J. Trump for President Campaign. The debt, for $33,475.84, was incurred during the campaign’s January rally at SNHU Arena and was for services rendered by the Manchester Police Department.

The debt was one of hundreds that are over 90 days overdue, all of which combined amount to $2,083,109.24 as of Oct. 3.

Sapienza voiced concern given the potential difficulty of obtaining those funds after Election Day, and urged the committee to recommend sending the debt into collections immediately.

Manchester Police Department Chief Allen Aldenberg stated that the city is in a difficult spot when a presidential candidate comes to town given the hope of avoiding any potential incidents. However, he also said that a discussion could occur between the city and campaign if there is another rally in the future.

Ward 11 Alderman Norm Vincent felt that it created an inappropriate precedent singling out a particular debt, given that FEMA had a pair of debts over 90 days totaling $474,026.52 during the report on debts that are 90 days overdue. Sapienza said that in the past, FEMA had repaid the city for other debts incurred.

No action was taken on Sapienza’s recommendation.