Downtown shooting that injured woman results in 9-year prison sentence for city man

Hillsborough County Superior Court North. File Photo/NHPR

Garst/MPD

MANCHESTER, NH – A city man was sentenced to serve 9 to 30 years in the New Hampshire State Prison for the February downtown shooting of a woman.

Judge David Anderson on Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District sentenced Micky Garst, 33, on a charge of first-degree assault.

He received suspended sentences on other felony charges including two counts each of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon and falsifying physical evidence.

Other charges of being an armed career criminal, which carries a sentence of up to life in prison, another count of first-degree assault and falsifying physical evidence were all dismissed.

The shooting, according to court documents, was domestic-related. It happened on Feb. 19, 2024, at the 603 Bar and Grill, 1087 Elm St.

Police found a woman on Lowell Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of the injury police described as not life-threatening.

Garst used a Ruger handgun in shooting the woman. Police are to destroy the gun used in the shooting.