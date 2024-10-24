Weekly Entertainment Report Oct. 24-27: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24th

Jeff Mrozek performs Oct. 24 at Fratellos.

Jeff Mrozek / Fratellos (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Sean Coleman / Homestead (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Johnny Angel / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Pat Foley / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Chris Perkins / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 6pm

Chris Lester / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

603’s Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Dave Clark / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Ralph Allen / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25th

Conniption Fits play at Stumble Inn on Oct. 25.

Rebecca Turmel / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Peter Pappas / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Andrea Paquin / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Liza Ridgely / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Henry LaLiberte / Pembroke Pines Country Club (Pembroke) / 6pm

Upright Dogs / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chris Perkins / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Chuck Alaimo / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Dueling Pianos / Keys Piano Bar (Manchester) / 7:30pm – Saturday as well – TICKETS

21 st & 1 st / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Conniption Fits / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Jamie Hughes / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

The Slakas / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

FatBunny / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26th

Eddie Sands will meet you at Pizza Man on Oct. 26.

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Eddie Sands / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Ken Budka / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Rich Wallace / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Stephen DeCuire / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Andrea Paquin / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Tyler Levs / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Jenny Lynn Duo / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Chad Lamarsh / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Down By Ten / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Neon Rodeo / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

BJ Magoon & Driving Sideways / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27th

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Andrea Paquin / Contoocook Cider Company (Hopkinton) / 1pm

Justin Cohn / Gas Light Deck (Portsmouth) / 2pm

Dave Ayotte Band / Gas Light Deck (Portsmouth) / 6pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24th

AILEY II – THE NEXT GENERATION / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

This year, Ailey II – The Next Generation of Dance – marks its 50th anniversary of merging the spirit and energy of the country’s finest early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s most outstanding and emerging choreographers. Founded by Alvin Ailey in 1974, this universally renowned company embodies his pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for all people. Under the leadership of Sylvia Waters, who served as artistic director for 38 seasons, Ailey II flourished into one of the most popular modern dance companies, combining a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs. Today, with Artistic Director Francesca Harper at the helm, she brings fresh perspectives to Mr. Ailey’s legacy, while nurturing new creative voices and propelling the company forward. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25th

10,000 MANIACS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

The band has covered plenty of ground in its 40 years, from cult-stardom to international stardom, to their current status as a cornerstone alternative band. But the sound and spirit of 10,000 Maniacs remains consistent. The live shows embrace their entire catalogue, and the lineup is still anchored by four of the six original members. Drew, guitarist John Lombardo, and bassist Steven Gustafson co-founded the band in 1981. Drummer Jerome Augustyniak joined in 1982, solidifying the rhythm section. And the two “new” members have long been part of the family: Mary Ramsey toured and recorded with the Maniacs as a viola player and backup singer beginning in 1991 before stepping into the front woman’s role 27 years ago. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

JERSEY BOYS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x – through November 10th

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. An electrifying performance of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

TONY YAZBECK / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Tony Award nominee and triple threat Broadway star Tony Yazbeck brings his signature style to the stage offering a celebration of song and dance weaving together a fresh take on classic and contemporary tunes to bring us together with heartfelt joy and gratitude. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

MUSE: A SALUTE TO DIVAS OF ROCK / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Over the decades, many female artists have paved the way in music and continue to leave their marks on the world (and on the charts!). Muse: A Salute to Divas of Rock is a celebration of sexiness, sass and powerhouse rock vibes! Fronted by Jacyn Tremblay and Lauren Rhoades and backed by their “muse house band” these ladies will take you on a musical journey to celebrate divas like Joan Jett, Alanis Morrisette, Heart, Paramore, Pat Benatar and more! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

AWAKEN – THE MUSIC OF YES / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

By combining elements from the original studio recordings along with the inspirational power of past live YES performances, AWAKEN provides a truly authentic and dramatic musical experience. Every song is researched, analyzed and dissected to create arrangements celebrating Yes’ Golden Age; providing a dramatic musical experience that will impress even the most critical and passionate YES fans. Each AWAKEN set is crafted to take the concertgoer on a specific journey: be it a selection of hits and fan favorites, a particular album, or a specific theme. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26th

HARVEST BLUES FESTIVAL / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Harvest Blues Festival with The Love Dogs. Embracing the tradition of Blues, Gospel, Second Line New Orleans Brass and the best of American Soul. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

LAURIE BERKNER SOLO / Capitol Center (Concord) / 11am & 3pm – DIRECT/x

These days critics widely acknowledge Laurie’s major contribution toward launching what is now dubbed the progressive “kindie rock” movement. But it wasn’t simply an enormous amount of talent that helped create an entire genre and skyrocketed Laurie to her current position as “the queen of kids’ music”. It was an ability to gain parents’ enthusiasm for the songs as well. Laurie has released fifteen bestselling, award-winning albums, authored three picture books for Simon & Schuster, written music and lyrics for three off-broadway children’s musicals, and wrote and produced a 10-chapter audio series for kids. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

JESUS AGUAJE RAMOS AND HIS BUENA VISTA ORCHESTRA / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

JESUS “AGUAJE” RAMOS is a Cuban trombonist, composer, arranger and musical director. He is best known as the original orchestra leader, composer and trombonist of The Buena Vista Social Club. The Buena Vista Social Orchestra, under the direction of Ramos and featuring key players from throughout the history of The Buena Vista Social Club, continues the legacy of the legendary group in 2024 with an exciting new stage production and repertoire pulled from the greatest hits (many of which Ramos composed) and deep-dive cuts. The group has amassed over 50,000 monthly listeners on Spotify with their debut album on SSK Records Greatest Recorded Performances, with another album due out later this year. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring Jason Merrill, Alex Giampapa and Kindra Landsburg. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THE DEATH OF A GANGSTER / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 4pm & 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

A 1920’s Mafia Marriage Murder Mystery Lucky you! You’ve been invited to the Dunn Speakeasy for the wedding of the year! In this “married to the mob” event, you’ll never know who to trust. With the two families merging together, someone is bound to lose power, which means someone else will lose their life! Get on the trolley and solve this case with your fellow detectives. Dress like the cat’s meow for this mafia wedding! Flapper dresses, zoot suits, feather boas and headbands, pinstriped suits and fedoras are all appropriate. Traditional wedding attire is nifty too! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27th

YESTERDAY ONCE MORE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

Part of the Prime of Life Music Series. Yesterday Once More – A Tribute to The Carpenters, captures The Carpenters concert experience with amazing accuracy. The look, the voice, the sound, and the great songs are all on display as the 1970s reappear and The Carpenters take the stage. Some of the timeless songs that are part of this outstanding performance are Close To You, We’ve Only Just Begun, Top of The World, Rainy Days and Mondays, Yesterday Once More, Superstar, Please Mr. Postman, and many more! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

KITKA WOMEN’S VOCAL ENSEMBLE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

The women in Kitka are fearless sonic explorers, and you can hear their intrepid spirit in every haunting song. For over four decades, the nine-women Oakland ensemble has developed a vast, breathtaking repertoire of traditional songs from the Balkans, Caucasus and Slavic lands, as well as new material composed for the group drawing on those ancient vocal practices. Traveling to rural communities throughout Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, they’ve gathered songs and communed with elders who are often the last links to centuries-old traditions. The ravishing textures of the women’s voices, unearthly cadences, angular rhythms and unfamiliar languages make Kitka’s performances and recordings an enthralling experience. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

MAHLER 4 / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 4pm – DIRECT/x

Performed by Symphony NH. For Maestro Kalia’s final season with SNH as Music Director, he is joined by soprano Carley DeFranco on a journey to Mahler’s delightful vision of heaven with his Fourth Symphony paired with Samuel Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915, a boy’s poetic description of heaven at his childhood home. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

