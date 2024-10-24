The Weekender, Oct. 24 – 27: Witch of Weston Tower, Halloween Howl, Pumpkin Festival + more

MANCHESTER, NH – We’re already in the last weekend of October! Check out all the events to partake in some Halloween festivities.

Multi-Day Events

October 24-27

Beer & Candy Pairing, Manchester NH – To Share Brewing Company is hosting their beer & candy pairing this weekend. Some of your favorite Halloween candies will be paired with a variety of To Share beer. Supplies aren’t expected to last so make sure to get there early!

October 25-27

Witch of Weston Tower, Manchester NH – McIntyre Ski Area‘s Witch of Weston Tower is back this weekend! Take a scenic chairlift ride to the summit and take the trail on a tractor to the Witch of Weston Tower. All are welcome over 2 years old, however kids aged 3 to 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

October 25

Halloween Howl, Concord NH – Intown Concord‘s Halloween Howl will be on Main Street from 5:30 until 7:30PM. Get your costumes ready for a night of trick-or-treating, games, and activities for the whole family! Check here for more details.

Downtown Trick or Treating, Manchester NH – Downtown Manchester is hosting their trick or treating event in Stanton and City Hall Plaza from 3 until 6:30PM. There will be much more than candy, make sure to check out the details here!

October 26

Scenic Chair Lift Rides, Manchester NH – McIntyre Ski Area is hosting their scenic chair life rides every Saturday until October 26. Take a chairlift ride up to the top and take a wagon ride or walk on over to Weston tower. Purchase your tickets here to take in the colors of the season.

Costume Parade, Nashua NH – For families with children of all ages, the Nashua Public Library will be hosting its costume parade at 11AM!

October 27

The Greater Manchester Trunk or Treat, Manchester NH – The Community Leadership Center is hosting this free family friendly truck or treat event. Dress your kids up in their costumes and visit local businesses and other community partners with their Halloween decorated trunks and handing out candy. Check here for more information on this event and hours.

Exhibition opening and ARTalk , Manchester, NH – Followed by the opening celebration of Jean-Michel Basquiat and Ouattara Watts: A Distant Conversation. We are delighted to be joined by Watts as we introduce this special pairing and invite you to be the first to explore this new exhibition at the Currier. 6-8:30 pm Tickets required

Planning Ahead?

November 2: Duran Duran, Manchester NH

December 6: Midnight Merriment, Concord NH

December 7: Manchester Holiday Parade, Manchester NH