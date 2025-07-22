Eversource Foundation and employee donations provide $175K in critical funding to Granite United Way

From left, Allison McLean, Eversource; Nichole Martin Reimer, Granite United Way; Holly Maki, Granite United Way; Bob Coates, Eversource; Dave Cloutier, Eversource.

MANCHESTER, NH – Granite United Way announced Tuesday that Eversource Energy, a longtime supporter of United Way agencies across New England, is providing a $175,000 donation to support the United Way’s critical efforts to tackle the most pressing issues facing local families and individuals.

The donation is part of the $2.7 million total over the last year from Eversource employees and the Eversource Foundation to United Way organizations in Connecticut, Mass., and New Hampshire. This additional financial support will help allow United Ways across New Hampshire to continue providing critical health, education and financial stability services directly to families in the area.

“With the generous support of the Eversource Foundation and the employees, we will continue to address our community’s most pressings needs,” said Nichole Martin Reimer, President and CEO of Granite United Way. “These funds will help ensure critical programs and services are available to our neighbors who rely on them. This support also enables our volunteer-driven Community Impact Committees to fill gaps in funding across our community.”

“At Eversource, our commitment to the communities we serve is at the heart of all we do,” said Theresa Hopkins-Staten, President of the Eversource Foundation and Vice President of Corporate Citizenship and Equity. “Through the generosity of our employees and the support of the Eversource Foundation, we’re proud to partner with United Way and its local agencies to help create meaningful, lasting change in the lives of our customers. Whether it’s through financial contributions or the thousands of volunteer hours our employees dedicate each year, we’re united in our mission to uplift and empower those who need it most.”

The donations from Eversource include nearly $1.3 million collected during the company’s six-week employee and retiree annual fundraising effort, helping to connect thousands of people in need with community services through United Way agencies. Additionally, hundreds of Eversource employees volunteered at events across its service territory in support of local United Way organizations.

For more information on how to support Granite United Way, visit graniteuw.org.