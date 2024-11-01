Exploring Beethoven’s 3rd with Symphony NH

Beethoven’s 3rd to be performed by Symphony New Hampshire on November 9, 2024 arrives at a time when we most need more Positive Energy. It’s taking place just a few days after the election ends, so instead of bracing for what is coming, why not get tickets to the symphony?

For attendees of Fanfare, the season kickoff and fundraiser for Symphony NH, Maestro Roger Kalia gave a brief insight into what has made his tenure at Symphony New Hampshire so powerful. Two key words guide him; collaboration and exploration. I feel privileged to be able to explore with them. You too might enjoy a change of focus.

In this short video, Symphony NH’s Music Director, Roger Kalia speaks about the upcoming Beethoven’s 3rd concert.

COLLABORATION

This is what Maestro Kalia has always been about – Collaboration. A real connection with the audience. This is something the Symphony NH musicians want too.

What’s fun for Kalia – is not bowing and then facing the orchestra to conduct but rather to have that relationship with the audience and how we as audience feel after the concert. He wants to see the joy in the audience – to communicate that joy that all on stage feel when they perform for us. He feels it is important that we feel the connection to those on stage. That connection is always between the conductor, the musicians on stage, and the members of the audience.

This feeling of collaboration and connection is something he hopes we experience every time we attend a performance. The Symphony recognized Kalia for his work, ongoing, as music director.

Symphony NH Executive Director Deanna Hoying presented the award to Roger Kalia. Photo | Keith Spiro

Collaboration also includes sponsors that make symphonic music available to us in New Hampshire. Marshall Jespersen received the Season Sponsor Appreciation award as longtime supporter of Symphony NH. As chairman of the board for International Cars, Ltd., an employee owned company, he spoke of his delight in their longstanding relationship.

Marshall Jespersen, speaking at FANFARE, the kickoff event for the 2024-25 Symphony NH season. Photo | Keith Spiro

KALIA ON BEETHOVEN’S 3rd AS PERFORMED BY SYMPHONY NEW HAMPSHIRE

Maestro Kalia sees Beethoven’s 3rd as one the most important and groundbreaking works in the history of Classical music. He goes on to describe what we can expect at the concert coming up November 9, 2024 at the Nashua Center for the Arts.

The first half of the concert will be an in-depth exploration of the symphony. Kalia will talk about what to listen for. The musicians will perform different excerpts – you’ll get to hear a breakdown of the different pieces before you hear the full symphony in the second half.

EXPLORATION

As the world has become preoccupied with politics, disinformation, and a general malaise while doom scrolling, Symphony New Hampshire has provided a wonderful remedy. Classical music concerts where phones are turned off and music gets to soothe the soul.

We attended the Mahler 4th Symphony concert presented by Symphony NH this past week. In introducing the 55 minute long piece, Maestro Kalia described it as music therapy and indeed it was. Most concerts I attend these days have audience applause at the end of movements or most anytime attendees want to show pleasure.

This was my first concert in a long time where there was a heightened sense of connection between the musicians and the audience. There were 3 intentional periods of silence between the movements that conductor and audience seemed to grasp. I saw but one cellphone visible during the performance.

Carley DeFranco, Soprano and Roger Kalia, Conductor at the recent Mahler concert at Nashua Center for the Arts. photo | Keith Spiro

Perhaps it is these turbulent and unsettling times that created this protective bubble around the Nashua Center for the Arts. But, just as likely, it is the power of this Symphony with this conductor to educate, delight and hold the attention of the audience.

This is Kalia’s last season here in NH. This is a triumphant tour through his favorite selections. As Maestro Roger Kalia rolls through his sixth and final season at the helm, he has chosen music to make us all smile. Favorites, famous and not. The real pleasure comes from seeing the power of connection between Kalia, his board and his musicians on display.

Buy Tickets here for Beethoven’s 3rd : EXPLORING EROICA

Bethoven’s 3rd symphony is widely considered a landmark in the transition between the Classical and the Romantic era. It is also often considered to be the first Romantic symphony. Beethoven first conducted a private performance on 9 June 1804, and later the first public performance on 7 April 1805.

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 55 (“Eroica”) (1804)

Roger Kalia, conductor

Saturday, November 9, 2024 | 7:30PM | Nashua Center for the Arts 201 Main Street Nashua, NH 03060