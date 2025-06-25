Farnum Center ending in-patient recovery services, laying off staff of 75

MANCHESTER, NH – Maureen Beauregard described this as a “sad day” at Farnum Center. As CEO and President of EasterSealsNH, the parent organization of the recovery center, it has been difficult to share the news that they are ending in-patient treatment for those seeking help after years of being a major provider in the state of New Hampshire.

Speaking as a person in long-term recovery, she says, it’s especially tough.

The current shifting landscape of recovery gives Beauregard pause.

For-profit organizations and national players offering recovery services, alongside a growing number of sober homes – between Manchester and Nashua there are somewhere around 1,000 beds – has made it impossible for Farnum to compete.

Maureen Beauregard, President and CEO of EastersealsNH.

What becomes of those who have no insurance or who rely on Medicaid is unclear.

“More and more we at Farnum have seen only Medicaid patients and the uninsured here, with only some private pay. The state would provide some money for the uninsured, but the state has its own financial strains. The gap got so big that, if we stayed open in the coming year we’d need to find $2 million. We don’t have that capacity,” Beauregard said.

They generally have had about 40 beds going at any given time for in-patient services.

She’s focused on the immediate effect of those they serve and the 75 staff members who have been given 60-days notice. EasterSeals will do all it can to help staff members find new employment, either within Easter Seals or at another clinical setting.

“We’re concerned. We love the folks we serve and we’re happy to do it. As you know, my former job was with folks who are homeless, and the folks who are uninsured it’s two sides to the same coin,” Beauregard said.”

“This is a new landscape. Over a short period of time we’ve seen a lot of changes and we’re still trying to figure out what is the new normal. It’s my hope that there is regulation on sober homes, and over time, regulations that come down from the state. When we’re talking about people at their most vulnerable time of their lives, we have to take care of them and watch over them; it’s incumbent on us to do that,” Beauregard said.

They had tried for two years to find someone to take over the operation of the in-patient center, and although a deal was on the horizon, it fell through.

“We exhaused a lot of resources trying to keep it going. It’s hard to sit here and say we’re closing this down,” she said. “It really is a sad day.”

A letter issued by Beauregard to the public is below and also posted on their website: